Lisa Ann Nichols Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

In 1984 and 1985, a string of horrific murders captured the headlines and sent shockwaves across the South. Also referred to as the Redhead Murders, the unsolved cold cases were investigated by the students of Elizabethton High School, led by their sociology teacher, decades later in 2025. They dug deeper into the killings of several women, including Lisa Ann Nichols, who vanished into thin air from a truck stop in 1984. Prime Video’s ‘Murder 101’ is a three-part docuseries that explores these homicide cases in detail with the help of exclusive interviews with the high school students, their teacher, and officials linked to the investigation.

Lisa Ann Nichols Was Found Dead on the Side of a Highway by a Hitchhiker

Also known as Lisa Jarvis and Lisa Fuller, Lisa Ann Nichols was born on June 27, 1958, and had brothers or sisters somewhere in West Virginia. She moved out of there and relocated to West Memphis, Arkansas. In order to get by and support herself, she reportedly turned to sex work. The compassionate and helpful woman met her unfortunate and sudden demise in 1984. Since the 26-year-old woman had seemingly lost contact with her family, the police were not notified about her disappearance until her remains were found on September 16, 1984, by a hitchhiker walking along Interstate 40 about 20 miles west of West Memphis.

When the detectives arrived at the scene, they found her clothed only in a sweater. The autopsy revealed that the cause of her death was strangulation. For nine months, they could not identify the victim. Finally, through fingerprints, it was confirmed in June 1985 that they were Lisa’s remains. Moreover, a couple from Florida, with whom she had stayed for a while, also positively identified her. Despite their best efforts, the authorities couldn’t locate her family members.

Lisa Ann Nichols’ Killer Has Yet to be Identified

After investigating the horrific killing of Lisa Ann Nichols, the authorities believed that it was linked to a series of Redhead Murders that took place between 1984 and 1985. That list of victims included several red-haired women — Tracy Walker, Michelle Inman, Lisa Nichols, and Elizabeth Lamotte. As they delved deeper into her personal life and history, they concluded that she had a substantial number of arrests related to sex work in Nashville and Davidson County. Also nicknamed Baby Doll, Lisa had reportedly been arrested for shoplifting, robbery, larceny, drugs, and prostitution. As per investigative reports, she was struggling with drug abuse at the time of her death. The investigators followed another lead that led them to a person, reportedly Lisa’s pimp, who was behind bars at a Florida jail.

During the interview, he admitted to living with Lisa in West Memphis for a while. The witness also told the detectives that he saw Lisa get into a tractor-trailer on September 12, 1984, at a truck stop just outside Shearerville. In light of the new witness account, the investigators believed that she had been killed within 24 hours after being seen at the truck stop. Decades later, her killing was linked to Jerry Johns, who was connected to the death of one of the red-haired women, Tina Farmers. However, Jerry’s possible connection could not be confirmed as he had passed away in jail in 2015 while serving time for another violent crime.

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