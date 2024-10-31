Liziane Gutierrez: Where is the Brazilian Model Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Chris Brown: A History of Violence’ is a biographical documentary movie that focuses on the allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault against the iconic rapper and pop star — Chris Brown. The film dives deep into his life and career as well as his rise and fall and gives a platform to one of his alleged victims, Liziane Gutierrez, who had less than an enjoyable first encounter with the musician. Naturally, a bunch of questions surrounding the alleged victim arise in the minds of the viewers, including her current whereabouts.

Liziane Gutierrez Has Made Headlines For Different Reasons

In 2016, the name of Liziane Gutierrez appeared in the headlines when she alleged that in an encounter with the pop star Chris Brown at a party in Las Vegas, Nevada, he punched her in the face. According to her, she was offered to join Chris Brown’s entourage for partying at a hotel room in Vegas. However, she was asked not to use her phone to record videos or photos during the party because of privacy concerns. As soon as she caught a glimpse of the musician, Liziane admittedly could not help but pull her phone out. Before she could capture his photo, Chris allegedly stopped her and punched her, after which she was thrown out of the room, as per her claims.

After the incident, Liziane reportedly filed a civil lawsuit against the renowned rapper and ended up winning it in 2017. After she made those allegations against Chris Brown, life hasn’t been easy for her. From the moment the news of her featuring in the documentary got out, she had been a target of thousands of the musician’s fans. She said, “Lier, clout chaser, ridiculous are just same of the things I have heard over the years since I decided to tell what happened to me. I’m not sure if Im psychologically ready to face the consequences of appearing in this documentary including financial consequences since I signed a non-disclosure agreement. But I couldn’t pass on the opportunity to let people know what I went through and tell my side of the story.”

Professionally a bikini model, Brazilian Liziane Gutierrez was also featured on the news when she decided to help Ukraine amidst the Russo-Ukrainian War. In March 2022, she flew to the war-torn country and stayed there for about a month, during which she landed a helping hand to the locals trying to survive the deadly and harsh realities of the war. Upon returning to the States, she told TMZ, “I just want to help. I didn’t know I would be this brave, to be honest with you. I didn’t know this. I just know I’m going back for sure, and I’m going to do even more.”

Liziane Gutierrez is a TV Personality Who Loves Traveling

Mother to Raphael, Liziane Gutierrez, has been in a longtime relationship with his father. They go back at least to 2010, when Liziane and her partner moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, from Brazil, thanks to the latter’s first job. Since it was a great time to invest in real estate, they began buying houses as a form of investment. For years to follow, they would buy houses, fix them up, and sell them for a big profit. In November 2023, she invested in a couple of more houses in San Antonio, Texas, while still owning a few houses in Las Vegas.

In order to celebrate her birthday on March 31, 2024, she traveled all the way to Istanbul, Turkey, where she stayed for a couple of weeks. After a disappointing and early exit from the inaugural season of the Brazilian reality competition series, ‘A Grande Conquista,’ she announced her comeback in the sophomore round in April 2024. This time, she survived for several weeks in the competition but could not go all the way, as she was eliminated in July 2024.

Used to being in the limelight, Liziane loves to travel and explore new places with her partner. She spent a large part of the summer of 2024 in Miami, Florida. The model was also busy recording an episode of Mega Sonho in late August, after which she made a guest appearance on the Link Podcast. The following month, she flew to various parts of Chile, including Valle Nevado and the famous winery Concha y Toro. In the same month, she finished recording an episode of SBT, a popular Brazilian TV show. Recently, in October 2024, she continued her travels as she was spotted in London for a few days before she landed in the city of Marrakech in Morocco.

