Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca Murder: Where is Jonnathan Jara-Aucapina Now?

In July 2020, the family of Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca reported her missing from her home in East Haven, Connecticut, where she lived with her daughter and long-term partner. In the days following her disappearance, evidence began to surface, gradually unveiling shocking details. After nearly two weeks of searching, police recovered Lizzbeth’s remains. In the ‘Crime Junkie’ podcast episode titled ‘Murdered: Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca,’ the details of the case have been explored, and it also looks into how investigators uncovered the truth and identified the perpetrator.

Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca’s Remains Were Found Two Weeks After She Disappeared

Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca was born on July 2, 1993, in Guerrero, Mexico. Her early life was far from easy. At the tender age of seven, her mother left, leaving Lizzbeth to care for her younger sister, Yaneth Aleman, who was only four at the time. Their father, Albino Aleman, took on the responsibility of raising them, but their relationship during her childhood was not particularly close. From a young age, Lizzbeth took on the role of caregiver for her family, stepping in as a source of support and nurturer for her sister. At the age of 15, she decided to move to the US and give herself a chance for new and fresh opportunities. Without a formal education backing her, it was not the easiest of times, but she was glad to be where she was.

Lizzbeth met Jonnathan Jara-Aucapina in the US, and the two began dating. Aged 19, she gave birth to their daughter, Astrid, and the family settled in East Haven, Connecticut. She devoted herself entirely to her daughter, determined to provide Astrid with the love and opportunities she had missed in her own childhood. Her sister, who had also moved to the US, witnessed Lizzbeth’s unwavering dedication to raising her daughter. This is why, on the morning of July 1, 2020, when Jonnathan called to say that Lizzbeth had left the house, it didn’t make sense to anyone who knew her.

Jonnathan claimed he left for his night shift at UPS around 3 a.m., leaving Lizzbeth at home, but when he returned early the next morning, she was gone. Her car was not parked outside, and he alleged that her passport, some clothes, and $10,000 in cash were missing. However, her phone was left behind. Over the next two days, Lizzbeth’s sister and father tried to contact her and uncover her whereabouts, but to no avail. Finally, on July 3, her family filed a missing person report. After extensive police efforts, on July 15, Lizzbeth’s remains were discovered in a shallow grave behind the dumpsters of a restaurant. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be homicide by asphyxia, which confirmed she had been subjected to foul play.

Lizzbeth’s Killer Claimed that She Had Left by Her Own Will

From the moment Jonnathan Jara-Aucapina reported that Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca was missing, his behavior began to raise suspicions. He referred to her as his “wife,” despite the couple never being married, and began to neglect their daughter, Astrid. Lizzbeth’s sister, Yaneth Aleman, informed the police that the relationship between the two had not always been healthy. While she never witnessed any physical abuse, she described Jonnathan as a controlling figure in her sister’s life. On the day Yaneth told him she would be filing a missing person report, she received a text from an unknown number claiming to be Lizzbeth.

On the same morning, Jonnathan also claimed to have received texts from Lizzbeth. He told the police that she was facing issues with her documents due to not having legally crossed the border. According to him, Lizzbeth had traveled back to Mexico to sort out her affairs, and the missing person report had put her in a difficult situation. However, his statements were inconsistent. Later, he changed his story, saying that Lizzbeth had been having an affair and left him for another man. As the police began to monitor him closely, the evidence started to come together.

Surveillance Footage and Phone Records Led the Police to Lizzbeth’s Killer

Through the review of CCTV footage, the police discovered that Lizzbeth’s car was still parked outside the house when Jonnathan returned from his shift. About an hour later, he was seen driving the car around before parking it again. He then went to Home Depot, where he purchased a hoe and shovel. Surveillance footage showed him driving the car to the back of a restaurant where he worked. He was seen visiting the location multiple times and using a can of air freshener near the trunk of the car. Additionally, the number from which Lizzbeth had supposedly texted her sister on July 3 was traced back to Jonnathan, further linking him to her disappearance.

The police brought in cadaver dogs to search the area behind the restaurant where they discovered Lizzbeth’s remains. Further investigation revealed additional damning evidence, including the fact that Jonnathan had conducted 33 searches on his phone about how to lower the back seats of a Lexus. He also attempted to trade Lizzbeth’s car for a pickup truck just hours after her disappearance. With all this evidence, Jonnathan was finally charged with Lizzbeth’s disappearance and murder in December 2020 and was subsequently arrested.

Jonnathan Jara-Aucapina is Serving a Long Sentence Today

Due to the lack of physical evidence directly linking Jonnathan Jara-Aucapina to the crime, he was offered a plea deal. In February 2024, he accepted the deal and pled guilty to one charge of murder. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole. The 31-year-old is currently serving his sentence at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, Connecticut. His daughter is living with Lizzbeth’s sister, and a hearing for his parole is scheduled for 2045.

