Lorenzo Dalle Piagge: Where is the Former Football Player Now?

Lorenzo Dalle Piagge has been no stranger to the spotlight, thanks to his confidence and unmistakable passion for American football. He was the first Italian athlete introduced to the audience in season 1 of Netflix’s ‘Physical 100: Italy.’ The former Italian national team American football player arrived wearing his team jersey, which served as a fitting tribute to the sport that had played such an important role in his life. His choice of attire not only reflected his deep connection to the game but also offered viewers an early glimpse of the competitive spirit he carried. From the beginning, Lorenzo refused to hold back and embraced every challenge that came his way during the competition.

Lorenzo Piagge Earned Recognition as an Exceptional Athlete Before His Retirement

Lorenzo Dalle Piagge’s journey as an American football player began long before he stepped into the television spotlight. He has always been attuned to his athletic nature, which eventually led him to begin his football career in Pisa, Italy, in 2010. He initially joined the youth team named Storms Pisa. Just a year later, Lorenzo achieved a significant milestone when he competed in his first FIDAF III Division championship as part of the team. Additionally, his talent and determination soon earned him a place on the Italian Under-19 national team, marking another important step in his career. Meanwhile, Lorenzo completed his initial education and enrolled at the University of Pisa (Università di Pisa) in 2013, before graduating in 2016.

As part of the national team, Lorenzo helped them win the IFAF European qualifying tournament that same year. Around the same time, he competed in the FIDAF I Division championship after joining the Panthers Parma team. By 2017, he moved on to become a proud member of the Seamen Milano team. During the 3 years Lorenzo played for that team, he achieved several notable milestones, including winning the national championship in the top division. Moreover, he made history in January 2020 when he became the only Italian selected by the Canadian Football League (CFL) to showcase his skills at the Global Combine, which was held in Toronto.

Unfortunately, when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, it led to the cancellation of the Global Combine. By April 2021, Lorenzo once again received the opportunity to participate in the CFL Global Draft, but sadly, his dreams were not fruitful as he was not selected. In that same year, while he was still on the national team, the team won a European title. In the meantime, Lorenzo joined the football club, Guelfi Firenze. He then went on to help the team become the winner of the I Division championship in 2022, further establishing himself as a formidable athlete. After years of competing, he was a part of the winning teams of four Italian championships before he made the hard decision to retire as a player in 2024.

Lorenzo is Efficiently Balancing His Roles as a Coach and Digital Creator

Although Lorenzo retired as a football player, he never truly walked away from the sport he loved. Instead, he began a new chapter as the Defensive Line Coach of the Italian National Team in 2024. As a result, he is associated with the Federazione Italiana di American Football (Italian Federation of American Football). In his new role, he has helped guide the team to the European Championship Finals in September 2024. Beyond that, Lorenzo has made a name for himself in the fitness world as the co-owner of the training center, LIFT, where he also serves as an Expert Coach. He also remains active on social media, especially Instagram and Facebook, where he has amassed more than 9.2K and 4.8K followers, respectively.

On his Instagram page, Lorenzo regularly shares training routines, fitness advice, and provides his followers with glimpses into his professional endeavors. In May 2026, he sat down with his fellow coach, Michelangelo Manganello, for their newly started series, ‘LIFT Show.’ During that discussion, they delved deeper into their fitness journeys. The following month, Lorenzo announced an OL/DL Camp with a limited number of slots, providing aspiring players with an opportunity to develop their skills. In July, he congratulated several players who won the American Football Championship. Shortly after, Lorenzo shared that his training space was looking for competent, motivated individuals to join its staff.

Lorenzo’s Life Off the Field Revolves Around Adventures and Family

Away from his work life, Lorenzo appears to carry the same confidence, energy, and determination that have characterized his professional journey. This outlook has also shaped the way he approaches the relationships he has built along the way. Over the years, his time at the training center has allowed him to form meaningful friendships. Lorenzo often shares glimpses of those bonds on Instagram through funny training videos with his colleagues. When he gets a break from his professional commitments, he frequently heads outdoors. Lorenzo considers the beach one of his favorite places to unwind, whether it’s soaking up the sun, swimming in the blue water, or simply listening to the crashing waves.

In his leisure time, Lorenzo enjoys visiting mountaintops and taking in the beauty of different landscapes. He often takes part in adventurous activities, like hiking and exploring abandoned buildings. From time to time, he loves taking ice baths and going on camping trips with his friends in camper vans. Beyond that, Lorenzo shares a close bond with his brothers and cousins. Furthermore, he appreciates the simple pleasures of life, including discovering delicious foods and visiting different restaurants. Another significant part of his life is dedicated to his beloved cat, who is also his constant companion and cuddle partner.

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