Love Never Lies South Africa Season 1: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love Never Lies South Africa’ combines intense emotional challenges with relationship dynamics. The show centers on couples who test their trust and commitment to each other by being separated and paired with other contestants. Their actions are constantly scrutinized through lie detector tests. In the first season, viewers were introduced to a diverse group of couples, each facing unique struggles within their relationships. One notable storyline involved a partner’s infidelity being exposed, while another explored issues of trust and jealousy. The season’s dramatic moments, combined with the raw vulnerability of the contestants, kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

Munaka and Gontse Are Seemingly Separated

Munaka Muthambi and Gontse Mohlatlole had been in a relationship for only nine months when they decided to participate in the experiment to test their compatibility and long-term potential. Gontse had expressed a desire to explore openness in their relationship, a concept Munaka was not entirely comfortable with. During the experiment, seeing Gontse paired with someone else brought significant doubts for Munaka about the future of their relationship. The couple appeared unable to find common ground, and while they are no longer socially connected, they have chosen not to publicly disclose the current status of their relationship.

Both Munaka Muthambi and Gontse Mohlatlole are accomplished digital creators, each carving out a unique niche in the online space. Munaka’s content revolves around her personal brand, emphasizing lifestyle, fashion, and self-expression. On the other hand, Gontse’s digital presence is more diverse, focusing on fitness, sports, gaming, and anime. He channels his passion for these topics into engaging content, appealing to a broad audience of enthusiasts. Gontse is also a member of As Majitas, a collaborative group known for creating dynamic content, and he actively participates in live streams and podcasts on his YouTube channel.

Clayton and Wilfred Seem to Still be in Love With Each Other

Clayton Mitchell and Wilfred Adonis entered the season seeking to find common ground and grow from the challenges they faced in their relationship. Acknowledging their mutual jealousy and possessiveness, they took on the experiment to strengthen their bond. While there were moments of tension, particularly during their time apart, a turning point came when Clayton discovered Wilfred had been planning to propose. This revelation shifted Clayton’s perspective and deepened his commitment. Although neither has publicly confirmed the current status of their relationship, they remain connected on social media, where old photos of them together still exist. Their love seemed profound and enduring, leaving fans hopeful for a happy ending.

Wilfred is a recent graduate from the University of Cape Town, where he studied theatre and dance. Currently carving a niche for himself as a digital creator, he has started to gain traction in the field, securing brand deals like his collaboration with Nescafé. These opportunities have boosted his confidence to pursue content creation professionally and full-time. Clayton, on the other hand, has an established career in the tech industry, boasting years of experience. While his main focus is tech, he occasionally shares humorous content on his social media, showcasing his playful side. Clayton is also deeply passionate about cooking, often experimenting in the kitchen and exploring new recipes. Together, their diverse passions and talents reflect their unique dynamic.

Kuda and Lynn are Probably No Longer a Couple

Lynn and Kuda Cash’s seven-year relationship faced significant turmoil during their time on the show. It was especially painful for Lynn to learn that Kuda had been unfaithful to her in the past. His attempts to explain only seemed to fuel her frustration. During the experiment, Lynn developed a crush on her new partner, a fact she admitted during the lie detector round. Kuda perceived this as an act of retaliation. When Kuda was paired with Star, he pushed boundaries by referring to her as his “lover,” which deeply hurt Lynn. The combination of past betrayals and tensions during the experiment made it difficult for the couple to find common ground. While neither has publicly addressed the status of their relationship, their lack of social media connection after years together suggests they may have gone their separate ways.

Lynn has established herself as a passionate and dedicated songwriter, channeling her creativity into her music career. With a background in PR and Communications, she has honed her skills in self-presentation, which has helped her steadily build a strong professional profile as a recording artist. Kuda has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry as a filmmaker. His commercial production company, Turoa, has been gaining momentum and achieving success. Both Lynn and Kuda appear to be making significant strides in their respective careers, showcasing their talents and ambitions independently.

Naledi and Nikiwe are Most Likely Making Things Work

Naledi Kamohelo Tsotetsi, who identifies as a non-binary trans man, and Nikiwe Buhlalu, a polysexual woman, began their relationship under unconventional circumstances, as Nikiwe was engaged to someone else at the time. Despite this, they found compatibility and built a connection. However, the decision to maintain a polyamorous relationship or transition to monogamy became a major point of contention. Naledi expressed discomfort over Nikiwe’s continued ties to her ex, while Nikiwe leaned toward wanting a monogamous arrangement. Tensions escalated further when Naledi raised concerns about their finances, leaving Nikiwe feeling upset. Though the couple has not publicly clarified the status of their relationship, their continued connection on social media suggests cordiality and gives hope that they may have worked through their challenges.

Nikiwe has built a successful career in social media and public relations, alongside establishing herself as an actress and MC. She is also widely recognized as an intuitive healer, offering highly regarded services in this field. Her expertise has led her to participate in various panels and discussions, where she has showcased the potential and importance of intuitive healing, earning significant praise. Naledi is the founder of Kinetic Genesis, a community dedicated to providing a platform for art, poetry, and creativity in all its forms. They also co-host The Stud Bros Podcast with Langi Tshabangu, a space that explores and celebrates all aspects of queerness, creating a meaningful dialogue for the LGBTQ+ community.

Siya and Pretty Seem to No Longer Be Romantically Involved

Siyabonga “Siya” Nene and Refilwe Pretty’s relationship was built on a foundation of friendship, which eventually transitioned into romance after Siya disentangled himself from his previous commitments. Siya wrestled with fears of abandonment, believing Pretty might one day pursue someone else, while Pretty’s assertive approach to setting boundaries sometimes led to a perception of emotional distance. The experiment exposed cracks in their bond, particularly when Siya’s growing closeness to Mallay led to a kiss, leaving Pretty feeling betrayed and deeply wounded. Meanwhile, Pretty’s actions during her pairing with Shaun appeared to Siya as deliberate attempts to spark conflict, intensifying the tension between them. It seems like their relationship did not improve for the better during the experiment, and they separated.

Pretty is a waitress with a growing passion for singing, and she is actively building her online presence through Instagram and TikTok by sharing clips of her performances. In addition to music, she also shares content related to lifestyle, beauty, and fashion, steadily gaining a following. Pretty’s dedication to her craft and vision for her future is helping her establish herself in the public eye. Siya is a talented chef working at Hoff’s Place in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa, where he showcases his skills in creating a variety of dishes, from local favorites to international cuisines. Though a private person, Siya’s focus on his work and commitment to culinary excellence is evident in his growing reputation.

Nancy and Bohlale Do Not Seem to be Keeping in Touch

Nontokozo Nancy Legwabe and Bohlale Mansungwini’s journey on the show was one of the most controversial. It all started with Bohlale’s reluctance to be intimate with Nancy, which raised concerns early on. However, things took a worse turn when he was paired with Mia and ended up cheating on Nancy. This betrayal seemed to be the breaking point for their relationship. Despite Nancy’s efforts to figure out how to move forward, it appears unlikely that they will be able to reconcile. The two seem to be on different pages and have even disconnected from each other on social media. For any chance of rebuilding their relationship, a great deal of open and honest communication would be needed.

Nontokozo Nancy Legwabe is deeply rooted in her cultural heritage. She practices healing through ancient traditions. She strongly believes in preserving and honoring these practices, which have been an integral part of her upbringing in a rural environment. For Nancy, healing is not just a skill but a calling that comes naturally to her. On the other hand, Bohlale Mansungwini is a quintessential city man, immersed in the fast-paced world of entertainment. A versatile performer, he has made a name for himself as a comedian, presenter, and videographer. As an actor, Bohlale has achieved significant milestones and has been featured in high-profile commercials. His breakout role came in 2024 with Netflix’s ‘A Soweto Love Story,’ showcasing his talent to a wider audience.

Read More: Nikiwe and Naledi: Is the Love Never Lies SA Couple Still Together?