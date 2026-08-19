Lucky: Who was the Mole in the FBI? Is Kershaw Dead?

Apple TV+’s ‘Lucky’ follows the eponymous character on the quest to right a wrong as she faces serious consequences for her actions. Her story started with the promise of a new life with her husband, Cary. But then he ran away with the money they were supposed to use to start their new lives, and Lucky found herself running for her life. While she eventually finds Cary, she realizes she is not the only one. Wayne, the crime boss from whom her father stole the money which has now landed her in trouble, also found him. She finds it a curious detail, and it isn’t until the finale that she pieces two and two together and exposes the man who has been secretly working with Wayne all along. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Kershaw Was In Wayne’s Pocket From the Start

While it took Lucky some time to realize that Wayne had a man on the inside, the audience was already made aware of this detail halfway through. When Wayne tells Priscilla where her son, Cary, has been hiding, he mentions that his contact at the FBI told him. Of course, he doesn’t reveal the identity of his contact, nor how long the said person has been working for him. It isn’t until the final confrontation that Priscilla and Agent Rand discover the whole thing. While talking to Wayne about the money, which is not in cash but crypto, Lucky mentions that Wayne likely already knew about it from the man who has been feeding him information all along. And she names Kershaw. This comes as a shock to Rand, who is right next to Kershaw at the moment.

It turns out that he had been working for Wayne since the beginning. Rand thinks that, at some point, Wayne may have gotten to him. She wonders if the crime boss has something against her colleague, to blackmail and coerce him. Or perhaps he is being threatened with harm to his family and loved ones. The truth turns out to be far worse. Since his name is already out, Kershaw knows there is no point in keeping up the facade anymore, so he confesses that he was the one who approached Wayne, not the other way around. He confesses that working for the government meant getting paid in peanuts while taking on all the heavy lifting.

At the same time, the whole thing seemed to be pointless, because their work didn’t really seem to make a difference. So, there came a time when Kershaw decided he had had enough. If nothing else, he could at least make money off of his position, and so, he reached out to Wayne. He offered the criminal his services in exchange for a substantial sum of money, with which he could live comfortably for the rest of his life. His simple job was to pass on information, and it was up to Wayne to decide what to do with it. Kershaw saw no harm in this, at least not to himself. But now, the cat is out of the bag, and he must protect himself.

Kershaw and Rand Have an Intense Face Off

While Agent Billie Rand was a dedicated officer, she had a habit of not looking too closely at things. She was so focused on getting Wayne and Priscilla that she never stopped to wonder if there was an inside man, a not-too-far-fetched situation. So, when Lucky name-drops Kershaw out of the blue, Rand is caught off guard. She is so surprised that even her corrupt colleague points out how great a blind spot it is that she did not see what was right in front of her all along. In any case, now that she knows, Kershaw knows she must die. Since they are both at the top of a water tower, miles away from any backup, it is the only opportunity he will get to kill her and get away with it.

While he may have rightly underestimated Rand’s ability to sniff out traitors, he is wrong to believe she will let him kill her so easily. Even injured and fresh out of the hospital, she fights him tooth and nail. At one point, he succeeds in pushing her off the tower, but she gets a hold of a bar to prevent her fall. She makes her way back to the top, forcing Kershaw to fight her again. This time, however, she overpowers him and kills him, even though she would have preferred to arrest and throw him in prison. This is not an ideal outcome, but at least Rand has survived, and Kershaw’s betrayal of the agency has been exposed. This is a great win in itself, especially compared to how the rest of the things turn out.

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