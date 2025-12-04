Ripple: Is Lumi West a Real Bar in New York?

The lives of a group of strangers intertwine in Netflix’s ‘Ripple,’ as a series of unexpected events leads them to become great friends and somewhat of a family. One of the main characters in the show is Nate, who owns a bar called Lumi West, which becomes a pivotal location in the series. While he battles with personal demons, one of which comes in the form of lung cancer, he receives the support of his found family that converges at the bar. Lumi West serves as a home away from home for all the major characters, and its warm and inviting vibe makes it a perfect place to make new connections. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Lumi West Bar Becomes an Important Character in Ripple

‘Ripple’ is a fictional story with characters made up to serve the plot. Nate and his bar, Lumi West, are also imaginary creations that further the drama in the story. The story takes place in New York, with the city playing an essential role in bringing all the characters into each other’s orbit. However, in real life, the show’s filming took place in Toronto, Canada, which means that the fictional Lumi West does not exist in New York at all. There is a place called Lume West Village in the Big Apple, which serves as a cocktail bar and restaurant. However, it is not connected to Nate’s bar in the show. The film’s cast and crew transformed several locations in Toronto to resemble New York.

Several exterior shots were taken at various locations throughout the city. The same holds true for Lumi West as well. Its exterior was most likely filmed outside a real cafe or bar in Toronto. However, when it comes to the interiors, the show’s creators likely employed a set to give Nate’s bar a unique vibe. This would have come in handy since we see at least two different iterations of the bar, one of which is before Nate buys the place and turns it into the Lumi West that everyone falls in love with. For Nate, the bar is a dream he has held for a long time and has finally brought to life. For Ellis, it is a second home, with Nate being the person she can rely on no matter how difficult times get for her.

Walter is drawn to the bar because his late wife loved it, and there he finds people who not only lift him out of his grief but also give him a new purpose in life. Kris enters there by chance and witnesses a drastic change in the trajectory of her life. For Aria, too, the bar becomes a springboard that launches her music career, giving her the hope and desire to pursue her dreams, something she never had before. In that sense, Lumi West becomes more than just a location in the series. It becomes yet another character that changes the lives of other people, while also being changed itself in the process.

Read More: Ripple Season 2 Cast and Plot Theories