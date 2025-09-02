Lupin Season 4 Filming, Cast and Plot Update

Netflix’s French mystery thriller series, ‘Lupin,’ follows the story of Assane Diop, who becomes a thief after being inspired by the stories of gentleman thief Arsène Lupin. Over the course of seasons, his story is revealed to be much more than just about stealing priceless artefacts. Love and revenge are a major part of it, and the fourth part of the show is set to take it a notch higher. It entered production in May 2025 with Paris, once again, serving as the primary filming location. While Netflix has not fixed any dates yet, the eight-episode Lupin Season 4 is most likely to be released in late 2026.

Lupin Season 4 Will Open Old Wounds for Assane

Being a thief means being on the run, and Assane Diop did the same for most of his life. However, in Part 3 of the show, he is forced to surrender himself to the authorities as he realizes that this is the only way he can guarantee the safety of the ones he loves. This is after he steals the Black Pearl and fakes his own death. His estranged mother also comes into the picture, whom he saves, and somehow, in the midst of all this chaos, he also ends up getting the public on his side. The last we see of him is behind bars, but there is another twist. It seems that his neighbour in prison is Hubert Pellegrini, the man responsible for his father’s death and the one that Assane brought to justice in the first season.

The next chapter in the story will focus on Assane trying to get out of prison, most likely by orchestrating an escape, but not before Pellegrini reveals something earth-shattering to him. This could relate to some new treasure or perhaps some information about his parents, maybe his mother this time, since she has remained a mysterious figure in her own right. In any case, things are going to get turbulent for the protagonist. While the details of the plot remain under wraps, the show’s writer and co-creator, George Kay, has hinted that there might be a possibility for Sherlock Holmes to enter the fray, which would follow a key storyline from the books. A master thief pitted against a master detective would be quite a sight indeed.

Lupin Season 4 Will Introduce Several New Characters Amidst Familiar Faces

A new season comes with new challenges, and Omar Sy’s Assane Diop will have to navigate it all from prison, at least initially. For Part 4, Théo Christine and Laïka Blanc-Francard have been cast in undisclosed roles. Additionally, all the major cast members are expected to make a return, which includes Ludivine Sagnier (Claire), Etan Simon (Raoul), Naky Sy Savané (Mariama), Antoine Gouy (Benjamin), and Fargass Assandé (Babakar). With Hubert Pellegrini’s return, Hervé Pierre is expected to play a major role this season, and it could also bring back his daughter, Juliette, played by Clotilde Hesme.

Young Assane and Claire actors Mamadou Haidara and Ludmilla Makowski may also appear, especially if the show continues to use flashbacks as a plot device that sheds more light on Assane’s past and the motivations of his current crimes. Where there is crime, there will be cops, and once Assane Diop escapes prison, Detective Youssef Guedira should be back at the job of chasing the thief. This will mark the return of Soufiane Guerrab, who is also a Lupin fan. He will also have Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem, played by Shirine Boutella, by his side to help him find ways to catch the increasingly dubious Assane.

Lupin Season 4 Will Make Assane Reckon With His Past

‘Lupin’ started with Assane Diop’s desire to find out why his father was wrongfully accused, and while he believes in his father’s innocence and knows a lot about his enemy, there is still some stuff significantly out of his reach. This fact is reiterated in Part 3 when his estranged mother enters the picture, and suddenly, it seems like Assane doesn’t know a lot about her either. The distance between the mother and the son has created a rift between them, which has allowed his mother to keep her secrets. But now, these secrets will come to light.

Another thing that Assane must reckon with is whether his desire to find out about his past and his parents’ past is more important than keeping his family safe. The whole point of surrendering and going to prison was to face the punishment for his crimes and keep the bad things from happening to his loved ones. What does it mean for them if he plans an escape? This quandary should serve as a major tipping point for the protagonist, the depth of whose psyche still remains somewhat unexplored.

