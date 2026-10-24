Lupin Season 5 Cast and Plot Theories

The fourth season of Netflix’s ‘Lupin’ brings back Assane Diop, sending him on yet another adventure that takes a shocking turn by the end. It begins with the threat of a copycat, but soon becomes a much more personal journey for the protagonist. The ending leaves on a massive cliffhanger, raising several questions about the fates of the characters. So far, Netflix has not confirmed whether we will get to find out what happens next. However, given the show’s popularity, there is a very good chance that ‘Lupin’ will be back. The gap between the third and fourth seasons was three years, but it is fair to assume that the show’s creators know where they are going with the new arc. This means we won’t have to wait another three years, and Season 5 will air by 2028. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Lupin Season 5 Will Follow Assane’s Most Important Heist Yet

In the past four seasons, Assane Diop’s every heist has had some personal connection, but none has been more important than what is to happen in Season 5. While previous heists were about stealing things, this one will be about getting his son back. In a shocking Season 4 finale, Lupin discovers that Raoul has joined forces with Pellegrini. While Assane was ignoring him, his son found other ways to get the answers no one would give him. Now, he may have succeeded in stealing the treasure from under the nose of the Guardians, but in the process, he has lost the thing most precious to him. No treasure in the world matters anymore, and in Season 5, Assane will be focused solely on getting Raoul back.

While the emotional stakes of the season may already be set, the show will also stick to its pattern of featuring an actual heist concerning precious new treasures. Before leaving, Raoul expresses a desire to do heists with his father. While Assane may have rejected him, the young man is not going to give up on the idea. In fact, he thinks he is going to be the next Lupin, which means he will soon cook up a heist, with Pellegrini backing him. Since Raoul is in the wind, the heist will be the only way to find him again, which means Assane will once again return to the game, this time trying to beat his own son.

Another angle will be of the Guardians of the Treasure. In the Season 4 finale, Assane, Adele, and the others succeed in getting their hands on the treasure while it is in transit. But the whole thing is handed to Pellegrini in exchange for Assane’s children. The other two Guardians will certainly not be happy about this, and there is a good scope for them to enter the picture and shake things up. If Pellegrini chooses not to return the treasure, they might seek out Assane, either forcing him to steal it back or collaborating with him, with Pellegrini as their common enemy.

Lupin Season 5 Might Introduce Other Guardians

The fifth season of ‘Lupin’ will mark the return of the entire main cast. This includes Omar Sy as Assane Diop, Antoine Gouy as Benjamin, Ludivine Sagnier as Claire, and Clotilde Hesme as Juliette Pellegrini. Season 4 newcomers, Laïka Blanc-Francard and Théo Christine (taking over from Étan Simon), will also reprise their roles as Adele and Raoul. The cops, Guédira (Soufiane Guerrab) and Sofia (Shirine Boutella), will also remain an important part of the story.

The next season will bring back Hervé Pierre’s Hubert Pellegrini as one of the major villains. Loïc Corbery’s Guillaume de Charmerace and Astrid Bas’ Commissioner Korvin are also expected to return, especially if the Guardians storyline continues. Speaking of which, should the show delve deeper into the Guardians’ lore, the two other secret families will likely come into play as well, bringing fresh faces and exciting new characters to the cast.

Read More: Lupin Season 4 Ending Explained: Does Assane Die?