Lycoris Recoil Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Lycoris Recoil’ is an action anime that revolves around Takina Inoue, an exceptionally skilled member of a syndicate called Direct Attack that raises orphaned girls to use them to carry out assassinations. Although she at point appears to be an indispensable member of the group, she is kicked out of Direct Attack due to an act of insubordination. However, her life changes in unexpected ways when she meets Chisato Nishikigi, a famed Lycoris prodigy who cares little about her responsibilities but instead focuses on helping others and making the world just a little better through her small actions.

While Takina is eager to return to her old life, Chisato deliberately tries to change her worldview by reinforcing the idea that life is more than just plain violence and murder. Despite being rather unpopular when it first premiered, the series has gained a huge fanbase over the last two months and has been praised by critics for its action-packed fight sequences and world-building. After the premiere of its season 1 finale, fans are naturally curious to learn when their favorite characters will return in new episodes. In case you are curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

Lycoris Recoil Season 2 Release Date

‘Lycoris Recoil’ season 2 released on July 2, 2022, and concluded its long-run just a little less than three months later on September 24, 2022. The anime comprises thirteen episodes each with a runtime of about 24 minutes approximately.

Fans who are eagerly waiting for the return of the action anime probably have a long wait ahead of themselves. ‘Lycoris Recoil’ has not been renewed so far by A-1 Pictures or any other companies involved in the production and distribution of the series. The first season has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and viewers alike. The rating on most online platforms is surprisingly high and the show’s viewership has exceeded early estimates.

While all these factors do seem to point in the direction of renewal, sadly the show is unlikely to return any time soon. A-1 Pictures appears to have a very busy 2023, so they won’t be able to start working on the series at least in the next year. However, the likelihood of a renewal announcement is high during a special event that was recently announced to take place in February 2023. If that turns out to be true and we take into account production along with other factors into consideration, ‘Lycoris Recoil’ season 2 will most likely return in Q3 2024.

Lycoris Recoil Season 2 Plot: What It Can Be About?

In the season 1 finale, Majima confronts Chisato. The two have an intense fight during which they reveal each other’s motivations and drives. It turns out that Majima wants to expose the lies of Direct Attack and break the group down. Meanwhile, Mika fights and easily defeats Himegawa after which he kills Yoshimatsu and obtains the heart from him.

Thanks to Takina, Chisato manage to through Majima off the tower they have been fighting on. While things return to normal after the Enkobou incident and Chisato gets the heart that Mika obtained from Yoshimatsu, it is also revealed that Majima is still alive.

In season 2, Majima is expected to hatch a new plan to take on Direct Attack, so that he can finally expose them for their lies. He will also try to break the group but Chisato like always will stand in her way. But her heart malfunctioned during the fight with Majima on the tower, and although her lifeline increased after implanting Yoshimatsu’s heart, the long-term consequences are still unclear and the next season may also shed some light on it.

