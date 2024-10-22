Lyle Mitchell: Where is Joyce Mitchell’s Husband Now?

When Joyce Mitchell was implicated in the June 2015 escape of convicts Richard Matt and David Sweat, attention quickly shifted to her husband, Lyle Mitchell. He also worked at the same New York correctional facility but claimed to have been completely unaware of his wife’s involvement or plans. Initially, it seemed Lyle would distance himself from Joyce, but as the investigation progressed, his position evolved. Showtime’s ‘Escape at Dannemora’ is based on the true events of the jailbreak, and it highlights Lyle’s role in the story. Eric Lange portrays the character with depth, offering a nuanced peek at a man many struggle to fully understand.

Lyle Mitchell Was Already Married When He Met Joyce

Lyle Mitchell first met Joyce while they were both working at the Tru-Stitch Slipper Factory in Bombay, New York. At the time, Lyle was married with two young daughters, and Joyce was married to Tobey Premo, with whom she had a son. Their romantic involvement quickly became the talk of the workplace, especially since Tobey also worked there. It created a scandalous love triangle that fueled gossip. However, the controversy eventually subsided. Joyce divorced Tobey in 1995, and on April 14, 2001, she and Lyle married and started their life together as a couple.

By 2008, they had left the factory and begun working at the Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York. Lyle noted that there were no significant conflicts in their marriage; they spent most of their time together, whether at work or dining out, and he remarked that they never argued and had no major disagreements. On the evening of June 5, 2015, everything felt perfectly normal to him. Unbeknownst to Lyle, Joyce had given tools to inmates Richard Matt and David Sweat and was planning to escape with them to Mexico. While they were having dinner at a Chinese restaurant, Joyce suddenly complained of chest pains and appeared flushed.

Lyle Mitchell Claimed He Did Not Know Anything About the Jailbreak Plan

Lyle Mitchell took his wife to the hospital and returned home, only to wake up the next morning to a call informing him about the escape of the two convicts. The couple were summoned for questioning, and at first, he thought it was just routine, as all prison staff were being interviewed. However, as the interrogation focused on his wife, he began to suspect her involvement. He recalled the moment when Joyce confessed to him what had happened, stating that she felt she was “over her head” after helping the two inmates.

Shortly after charges were filed against Joyce, Lyle’s attorney announced that he would not be supporting her. However, in a subsequent interview, Lyle revealed that Richard Matt had given Joyce pills intended to incapacitate him, ensuring he wouldn’t interfere with their escape. He claimed that they had even plotted to kill him. Lyle added, “When it came down to her hurtin’ me, that’s when she said something was wrong. She said she was in too deep, she didn’t know how to get out of it.” He also expressed his belief in Joyce’s assertion that she did not have any willful sexual contact with either inmate.

Lyle Mitchell is Enjoying a Quiet Life With His Wife and Kids Today

Lyle Mitchell acknowledged that she had told him Matt attempted to kiss her on one occasion, but she swore on their son’s life that nothing more occurred. Ultimately, Lyle admitted he still loved her despite feeling anger towards her actions. It became clear that he had chosen to stand by her side after all. In August 2017, Lyle gave another interview where he voiced his frustration over Joyce’s incarceration, deeming it unjust that Gene Palmer, another prison guard implicated in assisting the convicts, received a lighter sentence. Lyle expressed his longing for Joyce’s return, stating that he was simply waiting for her to come home. He also emphasized that he would not collaborate with Ben Stiller’s series, noting that the production team had requested to film inside his home, but he had declined their request.

After Joyce’s petition for parole was denied three times, she finally received an early release on February 6, 2020. Lyle welcomed her back to their home in Dickinson Center, New York, where they continue to live together. Their three-bedroom, turn-of-the-20th-century house serves as a haven for their children and grandchildren, who visit often. Lyle takes great joy in his granddaughter Sophia, who is the light of his life, and he maintains a close relationship with his two daughters. Keeping a low profile, Lyle is savoring the peace of mind that comes after years of turmoil.

