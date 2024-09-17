Lynette Dawson Murder: Where is Chris Dawson Now?

Lynette Dawson had built a lovely home with her husband, Chris Dawson, and their two daughters in New South Wales, Australia. Chris, a former rugby league footballer, had transitioned to working as a physical education teacher at a school near Sydney. Their life appeared comfortable and stable until Lynette disappeared in January 1982. Chris claimed she had called him a few times afterward, saying she needed some time away. Peacock’s ‘World’s Most Notorious Killers’ episode titled ‘The Murder Down Under’ delves into the decades-long investigation and what ultimately led to the conviction of her murderer.

Lynette Dawson Had Happily Set Up Her Home in Bayview

Lynnette “Lyn” Joy Simms was born to Helena and Len Simms on May 5, 1948, in New South Wales, Australia. She grew up in a lively household with three siblings: two brothers, Greg and Phil Simms, and a sister, Pat Simms. Their home was filled with laughter, joy, and the typical ups and downs of family life. When Lyn was 16 and enrolled at Sydney Girls High School, she attended a school event where boys from Sydney Boys High School were also present. She met Chris Dawson there, and teenage love quickly blossomed between them. On March 26, 1970, the couple married and began living together.

The young couple lived in a house in Cromer, North Sydney, Australia, until 1975. That year, they sold their property and purchased land to build their family home in Bayview, New South Wales. Chris’s identical twin brother, Paul, and his family also lived nearby. After years of hoping, Lyn Dawson’s dream of becoming a mother came true when she gave birth to their first daughter, Shanelle Dawson, in July 1977. Chris enjoyed a successful career as a rugby league footballer, and by 1979, he had transitioned to working as a physical education teacher at Cromer High School. In July of that same year, Lyn welcomed their second daughter, Sherryn Dawson.

Lynette’s Husband Claimed That She Had Left of Her Own Will

For the New Year’s celebration of 1982, Lyn took her daughters to visit her parents in Clovelly and returned on January 3. The couple had begun attending marriage counseling, and on the evening of January 8, Lyn called her mother to say that everything was going well. She mentioned having made herself a drink and then ended the call. On January 9, Chris reported that he was waiting for Lyn near Northbridge Baths, where their daughters were supposed to swim, but Lyn never arrived. He informed Lyn’s mother that his wife had called him and needed some time away.

On January 10, Chris claimed Lyn called him and requested additional time away. By February 1982, he contacted the police, stating that his last communication with her was on January 16. He mentioned that he had last seen her on January 9 when he dropped her off at a bus stop, after which she had gone shopping. Chris told the police that he believed Lyn had left voluntarily and, since they had spoken several times afterward, he wasn’t concerned about her well-being. However, a coronial inquest in February 2001 determined that Lyn had been murdered even though her body has not been found to date.

The Actions of Lynette’s Killer Made Other People Suspicious

Chris Dawson’s behavior before and after his wife’s disappearance raised many concerns. In 1980, he began spending time with his student Joanne Curtis, even arranging her schedule to ensure she could be in his classes. Witnesses from the high school reported seeing them together frequently. By October 1981, Joanne moved in with Chris and Lyn as their daughters’ babysitter due to instability at her home. Lyn had even confronted the young girl about the ongoing affair. Chris’s public displays of affection towards Joanne were evident. In December 1981, Chris left a note for Lyn, bidding her farewell, and then departed with Joanne to start a new life in Queensland.

Chris’s daughters recalled that he often told them their mother had abandoned them, painting a negative picture of Lyn. In June 1983, the divorce was finalized, and by January 1984, Chris married Joanne. The couple relocated to the Gold Coast, with Chris working to transfer Lyn’s finances into his name. He even gave Joanne Lyn’s wedding ring, which was resized to fit her. In January 1985, they had a daughter, Kristen, but their marriage soon began to deteriorate. By 1990, Joanne moved to Sydney with their daughter, accusing Chris of being controlling. She reached out to Lyn’s family and the police, reigniting interest in her disappearance.

A Podcast Spurred Interest in Convicting Lynette’s Killer

In January 2000, police conducted a limited excavation in the swimming pool area of Chris and Lyn’s home in Bayview. They discovered a small piece of pink cardigan fabric with what appeared to be minor, irregular holes, which the police theorized could be stab marks. They also found a popper container with an expiration date from 1981. In February 2011, the first coronial inquest into Lyn’s disappearance concluded that she had been murdered and that someone close to her was responsible. However, due to insufficient evidence, no charges were filed.

In February 2003, a second inquest reached similar conclusions and recommended charging Chris Dawson with murder, but the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) refused to proceed. Despite numerous rewards for information over the years, no new leads emerged. A third investigation in 2015 also yielded no significant progress. However, in 2018, the podcast ‘The Teacher’s Pet,’ hosted by Hedley Thomas, examined Lyn’s case and gained widespread attention. The increased pressure on the police led to a search of the Bayview house’s backyard in September 2019, but no body was found.

Chris Dawson is Serving a Long Sentence Today

This time, the police urged the prosecution to reevaluate the evidence, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Chris Dawson. He was apprehended in Queensland in December 2018 and extradited to New South Wales to face trial. Dawson posted bail, but in June 2019, he pleaded not guilty to Lyn’s murder. He was also charged with carnal knowledge of a girl between the ages of 10 and 17 concerning his relationship with Joanne. The trial was temporarily suspended to prevent jury bias due to the case’s high public profile. In May 2022, a judge-alone trial was conducted based on Dawson’s plea.

In August 2022, Chris Dawson was found guilty of murdering his wife, Lynette Dawson. He was sentenced to 24 years in prison with a non-parole period of 18 years. In June 2024, his defense team appealed the conviction, arguing that there had been a miscarriage of justice due to the lack of physical evidence. However, the appeal was denied. Dawson is currently held at Long Bay Correctional Centre and will be eligible for parole in 2041, when he will be 93 years old.

