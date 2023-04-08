Lynne Knight Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Wire’ chronicles how 28-year-old Lynne Knight, a Canadian native, was murdered in Torrance, California, in August 1979. She was working as a nurse at a local hospital when she was gruesomely killed inside her home. It took the police around three decades before they had gathered enough evidence to catch the perpetrator. In case you’re looking for more information on the same and the identity of the perpetrator, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know!

How Did Lynne Knight Die?

Diane Lynne Marie Knight, who went by Lynne, was born to Lillian Kononuk Knight in Wetaskiwin, Edmonton Census Division, in Alberta, Canada, on January 1, 1951. She moved to Torrance in Los Angeles County, California, in the mid-1970s and shifted to a tiny studio apartment tacked onto the back of somebody’s garage on Enza Avenue. The 28-year-old was employed at a hospital called Little Company of Mary, where she worked with the tiniest patients of all, the most vulnerable premature babies.

One of Lynne’s former boyfriends, Richard Frank, described her as an “attractive, very outgoing, and gregarious, almost tomboy kind of person.” She had a knack for outdoor activities, including racquetball, scuba diving, marathoning, and running. Hence, it was shocking when neighbors heard a bloodcurdling scream from her little apartment sometime around 3:00 am on August 30, 1979. One of her neighbors called 911, and Torrance Police detectives dropped in at her residence for a welfare check.

According to her post-mortem reports, Lynne had more than 15 stab wounds, and one of her breasts was also mutilated. The perpetrator had severed her femoral artery, and she bled to death. However, the most chilling mark was the deep cut around the naked corpse’s neck as she lay in bed. The officers also found the murder weapon — a homemade device was cut off portions of what appeared to be a broom or a mop handle with a piece of wire going between the two — when the coroner moved the body.

Who Killed Lynne Knight?

Former Torrance Police Lead Detective Gary Hilton recounted he had not seen such a homemade garrote since he served in Vietnam. The investigators surveying the crime scene found ample proof that indicated the killer was someone who knew the victim. The perpetrator had not stolen anything from the apartment, barring a few personal items, such as Lynne’s wallet, her keys, and a particular piece of jewelry — a necklace with a pendant. According to police reports, the officers found the broken clasp and the pendant but no chain.

The police found the wedding invitation of Lynne’s sister Donna Wigmore’s wedding invitation crumbled up in the trash can at her apartment. The overkill also suggested the murder was motivated by “something personal,” with break-ins or home invasions not going to such an extent to kill people. The detectives interviewed neighbors to learn some of them had witnessed a “lender young man with dark, curly hair” running down the driveway into the street, carrying something like a small bag, a few minutes after they heard Lynne screaming.

According to police reports, the medical examiner found traces of two semen samples. However, forensic science had not evolved that much for the police to identify whom they belonged to. The investigators interviewed Lynne’s friend’s circle, colleagues, acquaintances, and former boyfriends. According to the show, Lynne had numerous male friends and lovers, most of them being sportsmen and athletes, and referred to them as “her sweethearts.” They interviewed one of her former lovers, Richard Frank, to learn it was a reason for their breakup after they dated “pretty heavily for a couple of months.”

But Richard and Lynne again started dating toward the end of the 1979 summer after running into each other again on a water skiing trip. The investigators also learned she was with a former boyfriend, Joe Giarrusso, on the day of the murder, cooking him Chinese food for dinner. According to Joe, they had some wine after dinner and left because Lynne had an early shift at the hospital the following morning. He told the officers he last saw her alive at 11:30 pm on August 29, with her turning in for the day as he left the house.

The investigators initially suspected Joe since he had several cuts on his fingers. However, he claimed it was because of dropping a test tube at work and insisted he had nothing to do with the murder. He also claimed he was in bed with his erstwhile girlfriend at the time, and both of them passed a polygraph test. The detectives eventually ruled him out as a suspect after his description did not match the one painted by the witnesses. They also ruled out Lynne’s other lovers, including Richard, after each provided airtight alibis.

However, the police learned about a new suspect from Richard — one of Lynne’s former boyfriends, Douglas Gordon Bradford, had dropped at her apartment to return a lamp he had borrowed. Following a bitter argument, he had hurled expletives at her and threw the light over their heads. Her sister Donna also recounted receiving a note from Lynne stating Douglas would no longer be coming to the wedding and she had broken things off with him.

The investigators interviewed Douglas, with the latter providing several suspicious statements and a shaky alibi about going sailing alone during the time of the murder. However, the police could not gather enough evidence against him until almost three decades later. A detective from the Cold Case Unit executed search warrants to search Douglas’ home and his parents’ residence, where he lived in 1979 as an engineering student at Cal State Long Beach.

The police searched the homes in 2007 to find similar wire used to hang paintings as the one used to make the homemade garrote for the murder. According to experts on the show, this extremely rare type of wire accounted for about 1%-6% of picture wire sales. While most of the evidence collected was circumstantial, the police arrested Douglas in May 2009, convicted him, and sentenced him to 26 years to life in prison in December 2014.

Read More: Douglas Bradford: Where is Lynne Knight’s Ex-Boyfriend Now?