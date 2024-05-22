Lynnette Lozano Murder: Where is Lamar Adams Now?

In the middle of May 2020, the citizens of the town of Reno in Nevada were shocked to learn of the death of Lynnette Lozano, who was shot to death at a motel. The 42-year-old woman was a mother of two and was working as an Independent Contractor when a tragedy upended the lives of her family forever. The episode titled ‘The Bad Guy Did It’ of A&E’s ‘Murder at the Motel’ puts a spotlight on the case by laying down the facts surrounding the murder and highlighting how the law enforcement officials gathered relevant pieces of evidence and collaborated with the witnesses to bring the perpetrator to justice. It also showcases the impact Lynnette’s demise had on the lives of her loved ones.

Lynnette Lozano Was With Her Kids in a Motel Room When She Died

Lynnette Angelita Lozano (nee Toaetolu) was a free-spirited woman who lived on her own terms. The daughter of Tuli and Cecelia Toaetolu, she was born on March 17, 1978, in Oakland, Alameda County, and spent her childhood in Modoc County, in the northeastern part of California. In 1994, she graduated from Modoc High School in Alturas and went on to obtain an Emt-1 Medicine degree from Lassen Community College in 1996. She held multiple positions in her career, ranging from Line Cook to Executive Chef. She served as a Line Cook at Wagon Wheel Motel & RV park, Kimberly’s Kitchen, Lumberjacks Restaurant Franchise, and Ta Travel Centers Of America; Lead Star Server at Denny’s and Stock Room Lead at Ross Stores, Inc. Lynnette.

Lynnette was an excellent chef who owned a catering business, Christian Kindness Catering by Lynnette, since 2008. Over the years, her delicious food, especially cheesecake and pastries, brought joy to the lives of multiple people. She had been working as an Independent Contractor for Market Force Information since 2016 and also served as a counselor in the social services department for six years. When she wasn’t working, Lynnette loved to spend time with her sons — Levi and Malachi — whom she absolutely doted upon. The 42-year-old Reno, Nevada, resident was a confident woman who knew her worth. She was adored by many for her resilience, kindheartedness, and infectious laughter. Unfortunately, her life came to an abrupt end in May 2020.

Between 10:30 and 11 pm on May 13, 2020, the Reno Police Department received a call to report the firing of multiple gunshots on Market Street. Soon, the officers reached the spot — La Quinta Inn by Wyndham Reno, where Lynnette was residing with her kids. At the scene of the crime, they found the mother of two fatally shot to death. The medical examiner confirmed her identity as Lynnette Lozano Toaetolu, and it was revealed that about 23 shots were fired in the motel room. After labeling it a homicide investigation, the authorities began looking for evidence that’d help them catch the person/s responsible for carrying out such a heinous act.

Lynnette Lozano Was Murdered by a Close One

After gathering the evidence in and around the crime scene, the police interviewed the key witnesses, including Lynnette Lozano’s neighbors, family members, and friends. At first, the police did not know much about the suspect, but they searched for a Northern Californian man driving a white van. The authorities even posted $2,500 as reward money for providing information about him that led to his arrest and prosecution.

Her 5-year-old son, who was present at the crime scene and played dead so that the killer didn’t shoot at him, testified that it was Lamar Adams who fired about two dozen gunshots at her mother in the motel room. At the time, Lamar and Lynnette had been living together. It was alleged that on May 13, 2020, she was staying with her two children in a small motel room at La Quinta Inn in the 4000 block of Market Street near the Reno airport. Around 10:30 pm on the same night, Lynnette was busy reading a book when Lamar fired 23 shots at her and her kids.

After causing the massacre, Lamar reportedly drove to Sacramento, hid the murder weapon, and then returned to Reno in the stolen vehicle, only to be stopped by the authorities near Terminal Way. He was taken into custody immediately and brought in for questioning. Sooner rather than later, he confessed his crimes to the detectives and admitted to shooting the 42-year-old Lynnette Lozano in the motel room with an AR-style pistol. On May 16, Lamar Adams was charged with open murder, which meant that he could face a first-degree murder charge or manslaughter.

Lamar Adams is Incarcerated in a Nevada Prison

In March 2022, the Richmond, California, native Lamar Andre Adams pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder and one count of child endangerment with the use of a deadly weapon. A few months after agreeing to the plea, on May 17, 2022, the 49-year-old convict was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of the Reno woman, Lynnette Lozano. He was ordered to serve about 33 years behind bars before he could be eligible for parole. At present, he is serving his sentence at High Desert State Prison at 22010 Cold Creek Road in Indian Springs, Nevada.

