Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan Deaths: Where is MacKenzie Shirilla Now?

The loss of any individual is a challenging experience, particularly when it involves an untimely death. It intensifies when the individual is young, amplifying the sorrow. In a tragic incident, Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan, aged 20 and 19 respectively, lost their lives in a car crash. However, the circumstances took a turn when investigations revealed that their deaths were not accidental but deliberate. A 19-year-old woman named Mackenzie Shirilla was identified as the perpetrator responsible for their murders. The details of the case, exploring the evidence that led to the conclusion of premeditated murder by Shirilla, are examined in the true crime series ‘Killer Cases: Murder on Wheels.’

How did Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan Die?

On July 31, 2022, Dominic Russo, Davion Flanagan, and Mackenzie Shirilla of Ohio were traveling in Shirilla’s Toyota Camry. At the time, Shirilla was merely 17 years old, with Russo as her boyfriend, and Flanagan accompanying them in search of a ride. Around 5:30 a.m., as they traversed Strongville’s Progress Drive Business Park, Shirilla, seated in the driver’s seat with Russo beside her and Flanagan in the back, was driving at a normal pace. However, upon making a turn into Alameda Drive, the vehicle abruptly accelerated to 100 mph and collided directly with a building.

The street was quite empty, and it wasn’t until 6:15 a.m. that a passerby observed the crash and alerted the authorities. Upon police arrival, they discovered Shirilla severely injured, trapped amidst the wreckage, with her fuzzy red Prada slippers entangled with the accelerator. The first responders, the firefighters, managed to rescue her. Unfortunately, Russo and Flanagan were pronounced dead at the scene.

Who Killed Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan?

Initially, foul play was not suspected by the authorities. Shirilla was transported to a hospital, and reports indicated that she was exploring modeling opportunities in Los Angeles during her hospitalization. After returning home, she resumed a seemingly regular life, attending a musical concert in her wheelchair and even participating in a Halloween Party, where she dressed up as a corpse. According to her mother, these instances were the only times Shirilla took a break for herself, as the majority of her time was spent crying in her room, where she had created a shrine in memory of Russo.

While investigating the accident, authorities discovered CCTV footage that raised suspicions about Shirilla’s role. The footage showed her driving responsibly just moments before she suddenly accelerated the vehicle, leading to the crash into the building. The actions seemed deliberate, prompting a more in-depth inquiry. It was revealed that Shirilla and Russo’s relationship had its share of challenges, marked by frequent arguments and fights.

In July 2022, authorities discovered a video on Russo’s phone that added another layer to the investigation. The video depicted Shirilla threatening, abusing, and humiliating Russo. In the footage, Russo refused to let her inside his house, leading to Shirilla warning him about potential actions like keying his car and breaking the car door handle. The video abruptly ended when Russo stopped recording and went to fetch his mother from inside the house. Another significant piece of evidence emerged two weeks before the accident. During a drive to resolve an argument, Russo called his mother for a pick-up, and a friend of Russo’s, who arrived to collect him, claimed to overhear Shirilla telling Russo that she would “crash the car right now.”

A friend of Russo, Flanagan, and Shirilla testified that they had spent the night at his house, engaging in marijuana use throughout the night. Additionally, packets of magic mushrooms were found in Shirilla’s car. Although Shirilla’s THC levels exceeded the Ohio state limit, the police opted not to charge her with driving under the influence. Instead, she faced charges of murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, and felonious assault.

MacKenzie Shirilla is Incarcerated Today

The non-jury trial for Shirilla commenced in August 2023, featuring the video of her accelerating the car as a crucial piece of evidence. Prosecutors argued that she deliberately caused the accident with the intent to harm, asserting that her motivation was to extricate herself from her relationship with Russo. They contended that Flanagan was an unfortunate bystander, simply accompanying them for the ride and becoming an unintended victim in the process.

On the contrary, Shirilla’s mother contended that her daughter suffered from postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a condition that can result in fainting if sodium and hydration levels in her body are low. She argued that this medical condition led to the crash and that it was not a deliberate act. The victim’s family advocated for the harshest penalty for Shirilla. Despite not testifying during the trial, Shirilla took the stand to address the victims’ families directly, offering her apologies. She expressed her lack of understanding about what compelled her actions, asserting that she had no recollection of the incident but was sincerely sorry, professing her love for Russo and emphasizing their friendship.

Shirilla was found guilty by the judge, who sentenced her to two concurrent 15 years-to-life sentences. The judge, upon reviewing the footage, was convinced that the accident was deliberate. Shirilla received credit for the time she had already served, and her driver’s license was suspended for life. Currently incarcerated at the Ohio Reformatory for Women, her expected parole date is set for 2037. During her hearing, Shirilla’s mother mentioned the intention to file an appeal, but as of now, there have been no further developments on that front.

Read More: Tina Swor Murder: Where is John Dalton Now?