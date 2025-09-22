Mafia Most Wanted: Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s ‘Mafia: Most Wanted’ is a true-crime docuseries that pulls back the curtain on the ‘Ndrangheta, a mafia born in Calabria, Italy. It traces how its reach quietly extended across continents to firmly establish itself in Toronto. Through a mix of interviews with mob insiders, law enforcement, journalists, archived wiretaps and surveillance, the series maps out decades of criminal enterprise. It also shows how Canada evolved from being peripheral to becoming central in the syndicate’s global operations.

Cosimo Commisso is Not in Prison Today

Cosimo Commisso, also known as “the Quail,” is a prominent figure within the Commisso’ ndrina, one of the most influential clans of the’ Ndrangheta in Calabria, Italy. Rising to power after the First’ Ndrangheta War in the 1970s, he assumed control of the Siderno locale, allegedly strengthening the clan’s international drug trafficking network and extending its influence to Canada. Under his assumed leadership, the Commissos became a key part of the Camera di Controllo, the provincial commission created to prevent internal mafia wars. Known for his ruthlessness and strategic mind, Commisso allegedly shaped the organization into a powerful transnational criminal enterprise. In 1981, he was arrested and handed down a 21-year sentence for the murder of Paul Volpe, but was paroled in 1989.

Cosimo spent 26 years in an Italian prison following his conviction for five murders and three attempted murders committed between 1989 and 1991. In January 2019, the Court of Appeal of Naples acquitted him in a review process, declaring he had not committed the offenses. He was re-arrested later in 2019 in Italy during the Core Business operation for alleged mafia association, but was acquitted again by the Supreme Court of Cassation in January 2020. In June 2019, he was arrested in Canada under Project Kraker, which targeted transnational organized crime. Today, he lives quietly and is reportedly under surveillance but is not incarcerated. He claims to have abandoned crime.

Remo Commisso is No Longer Publicly Active Today

Rocco Remo Commisso moved to Canada in the 1960s along with his younger brother, Cosimo Commisso. Over the years, he faced multiple allegations of ties to the mafia. During trips to Siderno in 1971 and 1972, he survived two assassination attempts after being fired upon on both visits. Authorities later accused him of orchestrating the murder of Canadian mobster Paul Volpe. A trusted associate wore a wire, capturing incriminating conversations, which led to his 1981 conviction on charges including conspiracy to murder, extortion, fraud, and other offences. He was sentenced to 14½ years, paroled after serving time, and worked in Kingston penitentiary’s library. In August 2019, he was arrested again for accusations of ties to the Siderno group but was released due to insufficient evidence. Since then, he has kept a low profile, is believed to remain under police surveillance, and continues to deny any involvement with organized crime.

Cecil Kirby Claims He Still Faces a Threat to His Life

Born in Toronto in 1950, Cecil Kirby grew up steeped in violence, which marked his childhood and school years. By 19, he had joined the notorious Satan’s Choice Motorcycle Club, where he became known for his expertise in intimidation and armed robbery. In 1975, he left the club and began working for the Commisso’ ndrina of the’ Ndrangheta, handling collections, assaults, bombings, and murder contracts. His reputation made him an effective enforcer, but frustration with the family’s stinginess and misinformation drove him to secretly approach the RCMP in 1980. Wearing a wire, Kirby gathered evidence that led to major convictions of Rocco Remo, Cosimo, and Michele Commisso, among others.

Kirby has lived under the shadow of death for over four decades. After testifying, the’ Ndrangheta allegedly placed a six-figure bounty on his life, forcing him into witness protection. He stayed under police protection until 2015, when disagreements with his security detail led him to step away and take responsibility for his own safety. Since then, Kirby has lived a life of constant movement, changes homes almost yearly, swaps license plates frequently, and keeps a low public profile. He has openly expressed regret about becoming an informant and said the aftermath was far more isolating and dangerous than he ever anticipated.

Michele Cossimo Was Later Associated With a Labourers’ Union

Michele Cossimo, the youngest of the three brothers, immigrated to Canada with Cosimo and Remo in 1961. Unlike his siblings, Michele largely stayed out of the public eye and was not frequently mentioned in connection with organized crime. In 1981, however, he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison on charges that included fraud and conspiracy. Reports from 2014 suggested he had ties to the Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 183, though details of his involvement remain unclear. Since then, little information has surfaced about him, and his current activities remain largely unknown.

Joe Ferrarro Has Taken Up Boxing These Days

Joe Ferraro was born in Ecuador and raised in Toronto after a brief childhood in Italy. He became immersed in organized crime at a young age. Known for his loyalty to alleged ‘Ndrangheta boss Cosimo Commisso, he built a formidable crew of enforcers and made his fortune through drug trafficking, debt collection, and an exotic car rental business he launched in 1993. He was arrested in a sting operation in 2003 and charged with trafficking ecstasy, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, and possession of cocaine.

Rather than cooperate with authorities, Ferraro accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to three years in prison, ultimately serving just seven months for good behavior. Following his release, he lost his business, assets, and marriage and fought a lengthy legal battle before being deported to Ecuador in 2011. Today, Ferraro reportedly keeps a low profile. Some police officials alleged that he might still be involved in the drug business, but it seems like he is focusing on remaining fit. He has taken up boxing and claims that he prefers to lead a quiet life now.

Antonio Colluccio is Serving a Sentence Today

Antonio Coluccio remains behind bars in Italy, serving the 30-year sentence he received in 2018 for corruption and Mafia-related crimes. Once a prominent figure linking the Canadian and Italian underworld through the powerful Commisso’ ndrina, his criminal career effectively ended with his arrest and conviction. Reports since his sentencing indicate that Coluccio has kept a low profile within the prison system, and there have been no significant updates about his activities or appeals. With both of his brothers also imprisoned for similar charges, the Coluccio family’s influence has been significantly diminished. For now, Antonio’s name appears only in legal documents and occasional news references to past anti-Mafia operations.

Carmine Guido

Carmine Guido Does Not Want His Identity to be Revealed

Born and raised in Toronto to Calabrian immigrants, Carmine Guido initially worked as a carpenter but then got involved in the drug trade. He served as the muscle for the local Italian-Canadian underworld. Though he never became a formal member of the Ndrangheta, he cultivated close ties with its Toronto-based affiliates, observing their operations and earning a respectable reputation among mobsters. In 2009, Guido began cooperating with police, eventually working with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, providing intelligence that led to multiple arrests and seizures. Despite leaving official witness protection in 2016 due to alleged infractions, he remains in hiding under a new identity.

