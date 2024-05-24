Major Frank “Chomps” Zastoupil: Former Blue Angel is Still a Pilot in North Carolina

In Amazon Prime’s ‘The Blue Angels,’ a group of talented and skillful pilots got ready for a new season to showcase their abilities and control over their respective airplanes in aerial shows across the country. Directed by Paul Crowder, the documentary consists of several pilots, both veterans and new, but there is one that catches the attention of many viewers — Major Frank “Chomps” Zastoupil. In the movie, he briefly talks about his past and how he got inspired to become a Blue Angel, but several details about his life were left uncovered.

Who is Major Frank “Chomps” Zastoupil?

Welcomed into the world in the 1980s by Kris and Patrick Zastoupil, Frank Zastoupil was born and raised in Kingwood, Texas. Growing up in the neighborhood of Kingwood allowed him to explore friendships, sports, music, and faith. At the young age of four years, his father took him to a Blue Angels aerial show in Fort Worth, Texas, where he ran towards the jets to find the location of the jets and got separated from his father for a while. That was when he fell in love with aviation. While studying at Kingwood High School, he flew on a plane for the first time, further increasing his love for being in the air. After graduating from high school in 2005, where he played offensive lineman for the football team, he joined Texas A&M University, where he did officer candidate preparatory work and earned his degree in 2009.

But before graduation, Frank reportedly dropped his optometry track and passed a couple of tests required to become a Marine Corps pilot. After graduating and going through basic school and OCS, he eventually began going to flying flight school in 2011. About a year and a half later, he was allowed to get inside his first airplane. Upon joining the Marine Corps, he stated, “I joined the Marine Corps for the opportunity to serve our country based on the values instilled in me by my parents, family, and time spent at Texas A&M University.” When he joined the Blue Angels, he was the first F-35B Lightning pilot but later moved to the F/A-18 Hornet for the aerial shows.

Frank had a few words to share about the shooting of the documentary, ‘The Blue Angels.’ He stated, “I was fortunate enough to be a member of the Blue Angels during the filming of the IMAX documentary. I was part of the F/A-18 Super Hornet Delta formation as No. 4, the Slot Pilot and Training Officer, as well as the Senior Marine Representative for the team. I am now back in the Marine Corps fleet flying the F-35B and filling a department head position.” Being a number 4, his jet was positioned at a place from where he used to get a view of everyone around him, making it one of the vital positions.

Major Frank “Chomps” Zastoupil was one of the aviators who acknowledged the importance of healthcare and other frontline workers in the America Strong flyover. Throughout the course of his career as a pilot, he has received several accolades and awards, such as three Strike Flight Air Medals, one Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and several personal and unit awards. On November 10, 2022, Frank took part in his final aerial show as a Blue Angel.

Where is Major Frank “Chomps” Zastoupil Now?

Major Frank “Chomps” Zastoupil is married to Shannon, and they have a son and a daughter named Harlow. As of 2020, he was stationed in Beaufort, South Carolina, with his family. After his stint with the Blue Angels, he relocated to North Carolina with his small yet loving family. Serving as an F-35 pilot at Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 542, he is also a Maintenance Officer working in Cherry Point, North Carolina. About his time as a Blue Angel, he passed a statement, “The opportunity to serve as a member of the Blue Angels was an experience I will cherish for the rest of my life. I remember seeing the Blue Angels fly at an airshow in Fort Worth when I was around four years old, and never imagined I would actually accomplish the dream of becoming a team member myself. The relationships and places that we saw will forever hold a place in my heart.”

