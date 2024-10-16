Makueeyapee Whitford: Where is John Pierre Jr.’s Killer Now?

In March 2013, Makueeyapee Whitford attended an after-party with a friend in Polson, Montana, where he first encountered John Pierre, Jr., leading to a confrontation between them. Whitford ended up stabbing John and then fled the scene with his friend. Over the years, he has claimed that he was a victim of a hate crime and that he wasn’t the sole aggressor during the incident. In the Netflix episode of ‘I Am a Killer’ titled ‘A Brutal Outcome,’ Whitford recounts his life story and the events of that day.

Makueeyapee Whitford Finished His GED While He Was Incarcerated

Makueeyapee Whitford was born on November 13, 1980, in Montana. His mother was a white woman, and his father was a member of the Blackfeet tribe of Native Americans. When Whitford was less than a year old, his parents split, and he remained with his mother. Growing up, he had limited knowledge of his heritage and history, as they moved frequently across the country. His mother had seven other children, some of whom were adopted while others stayed with her. Whitford has stated that she struggled with alcohol and drug dependency, often being absent for days at a time, leaving the family without food.

In his early teens, Whitford moved to Tacoma, Washington, to live with his uncles. The area was filled with street gangs and violence, and he observed illegal activities happening all around him. When he turned 18, he received some money from his tribe to help him get started in life, but he squandered it all on drugs and alcohol. Once he ran out of funds, he attempted to rob a bank, but the plan failed, resulting in his arrest. In 1998, he was charged with robbery and assault and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Whitford stated that throughout his life, he never had the opportunity for a proper education, but prison became a turning point for him. Within six months of his incarceration, he earned his GED and began engaging with other Native American groups. Through the Indians of All Tribes organization, he started reconnecting with his traditions and learning about his heritage. Upon his release in 2008, he felt like he was given a fresh start and turned over a new leaf. Shortly after, he got married and welcomed two children—a son and a daughter. He enrolled in community college, where he excelled, making it onto the Dean’s List in his first semester. He made a fulfilling life for himself in the Blackfeet Reservation Area of Montana.

Makueeyapee Whitford Claimed That He Committed Murder in Self-Defense

On March 16, 2013, Whitford’s friend Adrian After Buffalo approached him, explaining that he had an argument with his wife, who had left home to go to Polson, Montana, where the rest of the family was. The two friends grabbed a few beers and embarked on a road trip to find her. As they visited local bars and restaurants throughout the night, they encountered a group of people from the Salish-Kootenai tribe, historically considered sworn enemies of the Blackfeet. Whitford mentioned that he didn’t think much of it and chose to join their gathering.

Whitford explained that when he arrived, there were about 70 to 80 people present, all inquiring about his tribe. He sensed hostility in the air, prompting him to step outside, where he encountered John Pierre, Jr. During their conversation, John made a joke about Whitford’s tribe, and he noticed a large crowd gathering around him, making him feel threatened. He then overheard someone mention jumping him, which led him to draw his knife as a warning to show that he was armed. He recounted that it was at this moment that John attacked him, prompting Whitford to stab him in self-defense. Seeing John collapse immediately, Whitford jumped into Adrian’s car, and the two fled the scene. The police arrived shortly after and arrested Whitford at a nearby motel where he had rented a room with his friend.

Makueeyapee Whitford is Behind Bars Today

Makueeyapee Whitford’s trial was scheduled for December 2014, during which he argued that he was attacked due to his tribal affiliation, framing it as a hate crime that justified his self-defense. However, the prosecution presented witnesses who claimed they did not see John attacking Whitford and suggested that his actions were driven by his own fear. Many witnesses noted that Whitford appeared anxious and on edge from the moment he arrived. The prosecution also pointed out that he and his friend had consumed a significant amount of alcohol that night, which may have contributed to the violence at the scene.

Whitford was convicted of deliberate murder and sentenced to 60 years in prison, with the possibility of parole after 20 years. Many prison guards at the facilities where he has been held reported that he displayed aggressive behavior during his incarceration, which has significantly reduced his chances for parole. He is currently at the Montana State Prison and is eligible for parole in 2034. Whitford has appealed for his release, maintaining that he did not act with malicious intent, insisting that he genuinely felt threatened and had no alternative.

