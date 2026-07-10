Manrico Giampedroni: Where is the Convicted Cabin Service Director Now?

On January 13, 2012, Manrico Giampedroni was serving as the Hotel/Cabin Service Director on the cruise ship, Costa Concordia. It was traveling off the coast of Giglio Island near Tuscany, Italy, when it unexpectedly struck a reef, causing the vessel to sink. Although more than 4,000 people were evacuated, Manrico remained trapped inside the wreckage for more than 30 hours before he was eventually rescued. Netflix’s ‘Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea’ features an interview with him, where he discusses how he got trapped and was later rescued. The documentary further explores the complex legal aftermath that Manrico had to face for delaying an appropriate response to the shipwreck.

Manrico Giampedroni Was Rescued 36 Hours After the Shipwreck

Manrico Giampedroni was born sometime around 1955 in Ameglia in Liguria, Italy. Eventually, he stepped into the workforce, with a path that led him to work aboard ships. By 2012, he had become the Hotel/Cabin Service Director, or Purser, on the cruise ship Costa Concordia. During the ship’s January 2012 voyage, it stopped in several locations in Italy, before the captain, Francesco Schettino, decided to deviate from the authorized course to perform a nighttime sail-past salute to the residents of Giglio Island, near Tuscany, Italy. However, things took a dark turn when the ship struck a nearby reef, causing it to capsize.

According to Manrico, he had seen the ship sailing too close to the island, which had made him nervous. Further reports state that the purser was initially shocked when Francesco announced that the ship was in perfect condition and that there had only been a blackout. As per Manrico’s statements, once the leak in the vessel was confirmed, he began helping the passengers by leading them to the lifeboat. Reports state that as the boat continued to tilt, the 57-year-old tried to find out if anyone else was stranded inside the restaurant. Unfortunately, a door beneath his feet opened unexpectedly, causing Manrico to fall into the darkness, and he reportedly passed out. Reports state that when Manrico came to, he found he had broken his leg.

Manrico stated that he found a frying pan nearby and began banging it to attract the rescuers’ attention. It wasn’t until 36 hours later that the rescuers finally found him stranded in the ship’s restaurant area, which was almost submerged. He was reportedly rushed to the hospital, where he received the necessary treatment. However, during the investigation, Manrico came under scrutiny by law enforcement when authorities found that he had delayed an appropriate emergency response for the passengers on board during the shipwreck. In January 2012, Francesco was placed on house arrest as he was investigated on charges of manslaughter, causing a shipwreck and failing to be the last to leave the wreck.



Manrico Giampedroni is Likely Leading a Quiet Life Away From the Public Eye

In addition to Francesco and Manrico, several other crew members were under investigation by the Italian authorities. They included the director of Costa Cruises’ crisis unit, Roberto Ferrarini; the Indonesian helmsman, Jacob Rusli Bin; first officer Ciro Ambrosio; and the third officer, Silvia Coronica. According to court records, the prosecution built a strong case against Manrico, emphasizing how he left the ship before everyone was evacuated, which the captain is not supposed to do. They further pointed out that the captain failed to alert everyone and start the evacuation on time. In July 2013, Roberto ultimately avoided trial by entering into a plea deal, pleading guilty to abandoning a ship.

Roberto finally received a 2-year 10-month sentence. In that same month, Manrico, Roberto, Jacob, Silvia, and Ciro also accepted plea bargains from the prosecution. Manrico reportedly pleaded guilty to delaying an adequate response and was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months behind bars. While Ciro pleaded guilty to directing the ship in the wrong direction, Silvia pleaded guilty to several charges, including abandoning ship. Lastly, Jacob accepted a plea bargain to plead guilty to manslaughter. All three of them were sentenced to 1 to 2 years in prison. As per reports, all five of their sentences were eventually suspended, and they did not have to serve any prison time. Francesco’s jury trial also began in July 2013.

Francesco was convicted on several counts of manslaughter, failing to describe to the maritime authorities the extent of the disaster, abandoning incapacitated passengers, and all the other charges he was facing. Furthermore, the court ruled that he wasn’t allowed to serve as a ship’s captain for 5 years. Despite several appeals, his conviction and sentencing have always been upheld by the court. He is currently incarcerated at the Rebibbia Prison in Rome, Italy. Manrico had revealed that, while trapped inside the wreckage, one of his strongest thoughts was that he wanted to start a family. However, as of writing, he has chosen to lead a private life away from the limelight. Currently, Roberto, Jacob, Silvia, and Ciro also appear to be maintaining a low profile.