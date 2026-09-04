Marc Angelucci Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

The episode titled ‘The Grudge’ of NBC’s ‘Dateline’ focuses on two similar homicides that took place in two different states in the span of eight days in the summer of 2020. It started with the horrific killing of a 52-year-old attorney named Marc Angelucci in his California residence. After another killing took place in New Jersey, the detectives found a series of evidence that led them to the potential perpetrator responsible for both murders. Featuring interviews with Marc’s loved ones and officials involved in the investigation, the documentary provided a detailed account of the case.

Marc Angelucci Was Found Dead Inside His California Home

Born on March 30, 1968, in Los Angeles, California, Marc Etienne Angelucci grew up in LA and attended Eagle Rock High School. After graduating in 1986, he pursued a law degree from the UCLA School of Law. While he was in college in 1997, Marc admittedly joined the National Coalition for Men (NCFM) after seeing one of his friends endure domestic violence and having no support from the authorities. Having been admitted to the State Bar of California in 2000, he established the LA chapter of the NCFM the following year and served as its president while serving as the vice-president of the NCFM. Passionate about men’s rights, he represented multiple cases related to the same as a lawyer and also made appearances on shows like ‘Dr. Phil’ and the 2016 documentary titled ‘The Red Pill.’

The men’s rights activist and advocate looked forward to bringing more gender equality changes in the system when he met his sudden and unexpected demise. On July 11, 2020, the police responded to multiple reports of a shooting around 4 pm on Glenwood Drive in the unincorporated community of Cedarpines Park. When the authorities arrived at the scene, they found 52-year-old Marc Angelucci fatally shot on the front door of his home. The paramedics declared him dead at the scene due to gunshot wounds, while the detectives secured the perimeter to collect evidence that could lead them to the shooter. Thus, a homicide investigation ensued.

Marc Angelucci’s Suspected Killer Was Tied to Another Similar Shooting in New Jersey

Due to a lack of evidence at the crime scene, the detectives had no definite leads or suspects. Meanwhile, one of Marc Angelucci’s friends, Cassie Jaye, dug into the previous cases he had been involved in to figure out if anyone could have wanted him dead. After speaking with Marc’s roommate’s father, a witness, the investigators learned that a man posing as a deliveryman knocked on the door and claimed to have a package for Marc. After Marc went to the door to sign for the package, the shooter shot him in the back of the head and fled the scene. Eight days later, on July 19, 2020, they got a break in the case when a similar shooting took place in North Brunswick, New Jersey, where federal judge Esther Salas’ son, Daniel Anderl, was killed by a deliveryman wielding the gun of the same caliber that killed Marc.

During the investigation of Marc’s murder and its possible connection to Daniel’s killing, the detectives learned of the death of 72-year-old New York City-based attorney, Roy Den Hollander, in Rockland, New York, on July 20, 2020. He was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head near his rental car. Inside the car, the investigators found dossiers mentioning Marc and Daniel’s mother, Esther Salas, connecting him to the two shootings. It was also found that he shot himself using a .380 caliber handgun, which was determined to be the same gun used to shoot Marc and Daniel. Through surveillance footage and cell phone records, they learned that Roy traveled to the San Bernardino Train Station on July 7, 2020.

As per investigative reports, he then allegedly drove to Marc’s house on July 11 and shot him to death before returning to New York. The evidence also showed that he was near Esther’s residence at the time of Daniel’s shooting. Furthermore, they found a 1,500-page manifesto on his computer and analyzed it. Both Roy and Marc were advocates for men’s rights; however, based on the manifesto found by investigators, Roy had come to view Marc as a direct rival. According to reports, a few years earlier, Roy had been kicked out of the National Coalition for Men (NCFM) because he was furious when he was not appointed co-counsel in the Selective Service case in 2013. The suspect was also battling melanoma at the time of the murders. Considering all the evidence against him, the FBI suspected Roy Den Hollander to be the killer of Marc Angelucci and Daniel Anderl.

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