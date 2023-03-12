Marc O’Leary: Where is the Rapist Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Evil Lives Here: Fantasizing And Hunting’ follow the investigation that led to the arrest of Marc O’Leary, an Army veteran who perpetrated multiple rapes in Washington and Colorado between 2008 and 2011. The case caught national headlines due to the pristine manner and carefully he committed the rapes without leaving any evidence behind. So, how was Marc caught, and where is he now? Let’s find out.

Who is Marc O’Leary?

Marc O’Leary is an Army veteran who perpetrated multiple rapes in Washington and Colorado between 2008 and 2011 when he was eventually caught and convicted. O’Leary was charged with the assaults of two women in Washington, including Marie, and four in Colorado. The Army veteran was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, near Tacoma, Washington, between November 2006 and September 2009, when he targeted Marie in Lynnwood, Washington, in August 2008.

Another victim, a 63-year-old woman, was assaulted in October 2008 in Kirkland, Washington. O’Leary was caught in Colorado in February 2011, after detectives investigated four rapes across the state and found a similar pattern used by the assailant in each case. O’Leary was living in Lakewood, Colorado, at the time of his arrest. A man accused in a series of rapes in Colorado and Washington held a knife to a 63-year-old woman’s throat and told her “I could kill you” before he raped her, prosecutors allege in new charges filed this week.

Marc Patrick O’Leary, 33, is charged with burglary, rape, kidnapping, and assault after a 2008 attack in Kirkland, Wash. The DNA found on shoelaces the woman’s attacker used to bind her hands matched O’Leary, according to documents filed Monday. O’Leary already faced 39 felony counts stemming from the investigation of rapes of women in Golden, Westminster, and Aurora and an attempted assault in Lakewood.

He also is charged in Snohomish County, Wash., in the rape of an 18-year-old woman in 2008. O’Leary was assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, near Tacoma, Wash., from November 2006 to September 2009, according to military records. He was living in Lakewood at the time of his February arrest. He has pleaded not guilty to the Colorado charges, though his attorney has said he is in discussions with prosecutors about a plea deal.

All of O’Leary’s alleged victims gave authorities similar accounts of waking up at home to find a man in a black mask standing over them. The attacker threatened them with a gun or knife, took photographs while he raped them for several hours, then threatened to post the photos on the Internet if the women told anyone. In the Kirkland attack, the victim told police she pleaded with her attacker to leave. Authorities sent the shoelaces to the Washington State Crime Lab and a private lab for testing.

The case went cold when it did not match any known individuals. According to court documents, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation contacted Kirkland police in April. O’Leary’s DNA matched the shoelaces, and computer forensic analysts found the Kirkland victim’s name on O’Leary’s computer, according to the charging documents.

Where is Marc O’Leary Now?

O’Leary was convicted of 28 counts of rape and other felonies in the Colorado cases and sentenced to 327-and-a-half years in prison. For the two cases in Washington, he was sentenced to further 68-and-a-half years. According to the ProPublica and Marshall Project article in 2015, O’Leary told police after his arrest that he took steps to evade being caught, such as erasing genetic material from the crime scenes. O’Leary made his victims shower thoroughly after he assaulted them and removed soiled bed sheets from their homes.

O’Leary first assaulted Marie before going on to commit five more attacks between October 2008 and 2011. He assumed he’d be caught after the attack on Marie because he knew the U.S. Army had his DNA on file. “If Washington had just paid attention a little bit more, I probably would have been a person of interest earlier on,” O’Leary told police. At his sentencing hearing in December 2011, O’Leary agreed that he should be jailed. “I am a sexually violent predator, and I’m out of control,” he said.

“I’ve been out of control for a long time. As gruesome as these details are, words are just inadequate to describe how horrible I acted and how much damage I caused.” O’Leary pleaded guilty to 28 counts of rape and associated felonies in Colorado. On Dec. 9, 2011, almost a year after his arrest, O’Leary was sentenced to 327½ years in prison for the Colorado attacks — the maximum allowed by law. He is currently housed in the Sterling Correctional Facility in the barren, remote northeastern corner of Colorado. He will never be released.

