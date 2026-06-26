Who is Mr. Brooks? Who Plays Marcus’ Dad in The Bear?

The final season of FX’s ‘The Bear’ concludes the chaotic story of Carmy and the staff of the eponymous restaurant. While its head chef remains at the center of the story, the show also gives space to other characters, telling their unique stories, and unfolding the nature of their relationships with their parents, siblings, and food. One of the main characters to go through a massive transformation in personal and professional life is Marcus. The fourth season ends on a high note for him as he wins a prestigious award, which prompts him to make a decision that he had been keeping at bay since the loss of his mother. His absent father finally returns to the picture, and the reunion is very different from what either of them could have expected. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Marcus’ Father Finally Appears in His Life

Mr. Brooks is Marcus’ absent father in ‘The Bear.’ The chef’s backstory over the first four seasons reveals that he was brought up by his mother, whom he loves and adores, and tragically loses when she succumbs to her illness. While he is still reeling from his loss, he is reached out to by his father. His sudden presence causes Marcus to take a step back and think about whether he even wants to know his father now. He refuses to meet the man, no matter how much he insists on wanting to know his son.

When Marcus wins the Food & Wine Best New Chef title, something shifts in him. This is also when the restaurant seems to be at its worst. So, Marcus decides to invite his dad to visit the Bear, so he can show the man what he has worked for and what he has built, lest things go bad and it all goes away tomorrow. His father shows up and leaves, being impressed by Marcus’ achievement and the hope that they might finally have a relationship.

A Veteran Actor Brings Forth the Complexity in Mr. Brooks

Harry Lennix plays the role of Marcus’ father, Mr. Brooks, in the fifth and final season of ‘The Bear.’ He is best known for playing the role of Commander Lock in ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ and ‘The Matrix Revolutions,’ Harold Cooper in ‘The Blacklist,’ and General Calvin Swanwick in ‘Man of Steel,’ ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,’ and Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League.’ Hailing from Chicago and an alumnus of Northwestern University, Lennix was inspired to become an actor when he was still in high school. He revealed that there was a librarian at the seminary who directed plays and gave him his first shot at acting.

At the time, the now-veteran actor was a sophomore, and the play he got a part in was ‘Fiorello.’ He doesn’t remember how the play turned out, but he does remember the fact that it opened a whole new world for him. It wasn’t just the acting, but also the behind-the-scenes of the play, with the costumes and the mechanics that went into turning it into a spectacle on the stage. Its impact was so huge that Lennix never looked back, pursuing a career in acting and ending up as a prolific actor and a household name, working in a wide range of projects.

His more recent projects include playing Marcus Walker in ‘Insecure,’ God the Father in ‘Destination Heaven,’ and Walter Harley in ‘Diarra From Detroit,’ and voicing Russell Love in ‘Young Love.’ He has also worked in theatre and was Tony-nominated for his performance in 2025’s ‘Purpose.’ Having worked in Hollywood for several decades, Lennix has also given back to the community by fostering new talent through his work with Congo Square Theatre (which he founded) and the Lillian Marcie Center. With his role in ‘The Bear,’ he continues to push his boundaries as an actor, delivering yet another great performance.

Read More: Why is the Show Called The Bear, Explained