Marcus Rutledge Disappearance: What Happened to Him?

In June 1998, Marcus Rutledge’s family received a call from his girlfriend, who was concerned because he wasn’t answering her calls. When they tried to reach him, they also received no response. When his girlfriend eventually went to his home, she discovered that Marcus was missing and his dog was alone in the bathroom without food or water. It was out of character for Marcus to leave his dog unattended and not inform anyone. The NBC’s ‘Dateline: Missing in America’ podcast episode ‘Missing in Music City’ explores the circumstances surrounding Marcus’s disappearance and examines any potential breakthroughs or leads that might shed light on what happened to him.

Marcus Rutledge Was a Diligent Student at TSU

Marcus Rutledge, born on December 17, 1974, to David and Jerry Rutledge, was the beloved youngest member of his family, cherished for his energetic and mischievous nature. Growing up in Ypsilanti, Michigan, he shared a close bond with his older sister, Felicia Rutledge. The siblings often celebrated together, got into playful trouble, and supported each other through thick and thin. Felicia and Marcus followed in their parents’ footsteps by attending Tennessee State University. While they initially lived together on campus in Nashville, Tennessee, Felicia, who had been keeping a protective eye on Marcus, eventually decided to return to Michigan after a short time.

During his sophomore year in 1994, Marcus Rutledge met Valencia Bryant, and the two began a relationship. At 18 years old, they were surprised to discover they were expecting a baby, but they embraced the challenge. Although Marcus initially struggled to break the news to his family, he eventually came to terms with it when their son, Darius, was born a few months later. Valencia moved to Knoxville, and despite the end of their relationship, they maintained a cooperative co-parenting arrangement. Marcus made a concerted effort to remain a present father, balancing his college responsibilities with frequent trips to visit Valencia and be an active part of his son’s life.

Marcus’ Dog Was Still in the House After The Former Went Missing

By June 1998, Marcus Rutledge had started a new relationship with a woman named Tawania. On June 8, Tawania contacted Marcus’ family, explaining that he hadn’t answered her calls. She mentioned that she had last seen him in the morning and had spoken to him around 1 p.m., but he stopped responding later in the evening. Concerned, Tawania broke into Marcus’ house to check on him. Marcus’ family also tried reaching him repeatedly but received no answer.

When Tawania entered the home, everything appeared normal except for Marcus’ Rottweiler, who was found in the bathroom without food or water. The dog had begun chewing on the carpet, indicating it had been hungry for a considerable time. Such behavior was highly unusual for Marcus. Around 7:30 p.m., Tawania filed a police report, and when Marcus’ family arrived at the house, they were joined by Tawania and Marcus’ best friend, Athan Gibbs. Marcus had previously lived with Athan but had recently moved out, citing issues with Athan’s punctuality in paying rent and bills as his reason for finding a new place. The family also noticed that Marcus’ car was missing, adding to their concerns about his whereabouts.

Marcus’ Best Friend Was Murder Months After He Disappeared

There were no signs of forced entry or disturbance at Marcus Rutledge’s house, ruling out the possibility of a burglary. Twenty-three days after his disappearance, the police found Marcus’ car at Riverwood Apartments on Cabot Drive in Nashville, Tennessee. This discovery baffled the family, as they were unaware of any connection Marcus might have had to that location. Inside the car, police found a handgun, which was unfamiliar to the family. Aside from that, there were no other indications of foul play. With few leads, the investigation grew increasingly complex and perplexing.

In February 1999, Athan Gibbs was shot and killed in his own home. Marcus Rutledge’s family recalled that Gibbs had seemed uneasy around them during their visit to Marcus’ house following his disappearance. They regretted not pressing Gibbs for more information, but with his death, the case hit another significant roadblock. The investigation remained cold for years until it was reopened in 2020. The new detective assigned to the case informed the family that many unresolved aspects were uncovered by the initial investigation that might eventually provide some answers.

Marcus’ Family Got Mysterious Phone Calls For Many Years

The reopened case files revealed several surprising details. Contrary to his family’s belief that Marcus Rutledge was set to graduate from Tennessee State University in 1998, he had dropped out and was no longer enrolled. At the time of his disappearance, Marcus had a two-year-old daughter named Jayla with his then-girlfriend, Tawania, a fact he had not disclosed to his family. He had dropped his daughter off at daycare on the morning that he disappeared. Supporting two children at just 23 years old might have been financially challenging, leading Marcus to start selling marijuana on the side.

Gibbs was also involved in these activities, though the police clarified that neither were major drug dealers. Instead, their transactions mainly were small and primarily with other students from TSU. The Rutledge family suspects that Marcus’s disappearance may be linked to his involvement in selling marijuana. They theorize that Marcus might have fled due to a threat or potentially met the same fate as his best friend. Despite this, they hold onto hope that Marcus is still alive. They received mysterious phone calls from unknown numbers with no one on the other end until 2015, when his mother passed away from a rare brain disorder. The family clings to the belief that Marcus is out there somewhere, wishing him the best of health and a fulfilling life, wherever he may be.

