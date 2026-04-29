Margaret and Stephen Muirhead: What Happened to Caroline Muirhead’s Parents?

In 2020, when Caroline Muirhead told her parents, Margaret and Stephen Muirhead, that she was engaged, they did not know how to react. They knew she had only been seeing her fiancé, Alexander “Sandy” McKellar, for a few months and were unsure if it was the right step. Still, they tried their best to support her, but the situation that unfolded when Alexander confessed to Caroline that he had killed someone was something they never expected. In Netflix’s ‘Should I Marry a Murderer?’, they speak about their experiences and how they tried to support their daughter through one of the most difficult periods of her life.

Margaret and Stephen Muirhead Framed a Photo of Alexander McKellar With Their Daughter

Margaret Muirhead and Stephen Muirhead had always supported their daughter, Caroline Muirhead, in whatever she chose to do. They knew about her long-term partner, and when that relationship ended, they were concerned for her well-being. They were therefore shocked when, in November 2020, Caroline told them she was engaged to Alexander “Sandy” McKellar, whom she had been seeing for only a few months. Margaret said she asked her daughter if she was sure about her decision and tried to remain supportive, while also feeling worried but wanting to make the new couple feel welcome. For Thanksgiving in 2020, Stephen and Margaret invited Caroline and Alexander to their home in Glasgow, Scotland.

Margaret and Stephen even kept a framed photo of the couple as a way of showing that they had accepted Alexander into their family, without knowing what was really unfolding. Margaret later recalled that Caroline came to their door shortly after and told them that Alexander had killed someone. They urged her to contact the police, believing it was the right thing to do. As police gathered evidence and Caroline moved in with them, they said they saw how disturbed she was. They did not agree with her decision to return to the farm with Alexander, but at that point, they felt helpless. When she eventually came back again, they welcomed her and supported her through the difficult months leading up to the trial.



Margaret and Stephen Muirhead Share a Close Bond With Caroline Muirhead

Margaret Muirhead and Stephen Muirhead said that in July 2023, on the day of the trial, they received a call asking about Caroline Muirhead’s whereabouts. She was supposed to be in court but had not appeared, and was believed to have traveled to the farm. Both parents said they were deeply concerned and became emotional when recalling that moment.

When asked whether the McKellar brothers might have received a harsher punishment if Caroline had testified, they said that, given her mental state, they could not say how the trial would have gone and had no further comment. Margaret and Stephen have been instrumental in Caroline’s healing journey and now share a strong relationship with her. They have witnessed everything she went through and continue to support her in the new chapter of her life. They prefer to keep away from the public eye and have maintained a low profile.