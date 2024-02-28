Maria Shrime Gonzalez: Survivor Contestant is a Certified Parent Coach

Reality TV shows often provide a unique platform for contestants to connect with audiences authentically as they portray themselves without the constraints of characters. Maria Shrime Gonzalez, a contestant on season 46 of ‘Survivor,’ stands out with her determination to win, coupled with the distinction of being the oldest participant in the season. Beyond the captivating on-screen persona, her off-camera life proves to be equally commendable and inspirational.

Maria Shrime Gonzalez Lost Her Father At 20

Maria Shrime Gonzalez, born in Dallas, Texas, in 1975, faced challenges as an immigrant in the state. Despite these difficulties, she displayed a determined and focused nature, aspiring for personal success. She developed an interest in Salsa and maintained a commitment to physical fitness, positioning herself for professional achievements. While in school, she encountered a setback with a knee injury, necessitating the reconstruction of her ACL twice, along with additional surgeries. Despite the physical toll, she persevered and continued her passion for dancing.

At the age of 20, Maria experienced the profound loss of her father. This unexpected event brought overwhelming grief, motivating her to honor his memory. Before embarking on graduate school, Maria volunteered with WorldTeach as an English teacher, dedicating her time to making a positive impact. This transformative experience took her to Costa Rica, marking the beginning of a journey driven by a commitment to personal growth and meaningful contributions to others.

Maria Shrime Gonzalez Put Her Career on Hold For a While

In 2004, Maria Shrime Gonzalez earned her Doctorate in Physical Therapy, showcasing her dedication to her professional development. From 2004 to 2006, she contributed her expertise to the Preferred Healthcare Registry while concurrently managing her private practice. The year 2009 brought a thrilling opportunity as she became the physical therapist for The Lion King Broadway production. Her impact extended to working with the Come Fly Away Rehearsal and the Stomp Tour in Atlanta, Georgia, further diversifying her experiences in the field of physical therapy.

In 2016, Maria took a break from her professional career to focus on providing care for her children. Motivated by a strong desire to ensure the safety of her kids and others, she ventured into entrepreneurship. Becoming a Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician, she founded My Car Seat Install in Dallas, Texas. The company not only sells car seats but also provides valuable educational guidelines to parents on the proper installation and usage of car seats. Through one-on-one interactions and digital tutorials, Maria strives to empower parents with the knowledge needed to keep their children safe during car travel.

In 2022, Maria embraced a new role as a Thrive Certified Coach under Dr. Brooke Weinstein, a position she continues to hold to this day. Leveraging her experiences of physical and mental transformation, she has become a motivational speaker, sharing her journey to inspire others. With her adept skills, Maria extends a helping hand to those seeking guidance and support through one-on-one coaching, embodying a commitment to empowering individuals on their paths to personal growth and well-being.

Maria Shrime Gonzalez Has Been Married for 12 Years

Maria Shrime Gonzalez, married for 12 years, is a dedicated mother to three boys born in 2012, 2014, and 2017. Each birth presented its challenges, shaping her into the resilient person she is today. An avid marathon runner, she showcased her remarkable strength in 2015 by running a marathon shortly after the birth of her second son. In a powerful display of motherhood, she nursed her baby immediately after completing the run, surprising both herself and those around her.

Maria and her husband share a remarkably successful marriage, a testament to the concerted efforts invested by both partners to ensure the prosperity of their family. Their shared adventures on fun trips depict a perfect family, poised to embrace the years of joy and growth that lie ahead for them.

Read More: Survivor 38: Where Are The Contestants Now?