Mariam and Omar: Is the Muslim Matchmaker Couple Still Together?

In a world where swipes and texts dominate romance, matchmaking reality TV shows bring back the art of curated love connections. Hulu’s ‘Muslim Matchmaker’ delves into this world with matchmakers Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady. In the first season, client Mariam A. Sallam embarked on her journey to find a partner and was matched with Omar El Tarzi. As their relationship progressed with marriage in mind, they both had to break old patterns, adopt new behaviors, and actively work toward building the relationship they desired.

Mariam and Omar Connected to Each Other in a Quick Span of Time

Mariam A. Sallam was ready to start a new chapter in her life and sought the help of matchmakers Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady to find a husband. She admitted that she didn’t have a specific type in mind but was wary of traditional dating after a string of bad relationships. Wanting a meaningful connection, she was introduced to Omar El Tarzi. The matchmakers believed that, as a professionally thriving and successful woman, Mariam needed a partner who would appreciate and support her ambitions—qualities they saw in Omar, making them a promising match.

Their first date was anything but traditional, as Mariam chose to visit an appliance and furniture store together. Omar was caught off guard but embraced the spontaneity, and when they later sat down for lunch, they discovered they had much in common. The matchmakers had specific guidelines for their clients, requiring them to go on three dates over three months and work through a list of 300 questions to deepen their conversations. During her next check-in with Hoda, Mariam was thrilled to share that she and Omar had been texting frequently and staying in constant contact.

Hoda had some reservations, worried that Mariam might dive into the relationship too quickly, only for things to lose momentum later. However, when Omar shared his perspective, he revealed that they had been video-calling almost every day and staying in constant contact. The matchmakers advised them to slow down, and after some deep conversations, the couple agreed to take things at a steadier pace. However, during their second date, when Omar mentioned that he wanted to date for at least a year or two before getting married, Mariam was disappointed. His timeline was much longer than what she had envisioned, causing her to question the future of their relationship.

Mariam and Omar Seem to Not be Keeping in Touch These Days

Despite their differing timelines for marriage, Mariam and Omar built a strong foundation for their relationship. They connected quickly and weren’t afraid to have difficult conversations. While neither has publicly confirmed whether they are still together, signs suggest they are not in touch. They do not follow each other on social media and have not even been seen together. Both are career-driven and have their own priorities. Given that their needs were not being met, it is natural that they would have chosen to go in different directions. Until either of them provides a clear update, speculation about their relationship status will continue.

Mariam and Omar Are Both Professionals in the Finance Industry

Mariam Sallam is a seasoned expert in software engineering and data science with a long history of working in the social sector. She co-founded the National Arab Institute and has been an outspoken advocate for Palestine. In 2016, she authored Things I Should Have Said, and her upcoming book, History We Carry, is set for release. As a trading expert, she is affiliated with Profit Pulse Academy, a stock market training institution where she provides her expertise. A significant voice in the Arab-American community, Mariam has participated in numerous conferences to amplify the voices of her people.

Omar El Tarzi is a DJ who thrives in the vibrant world of music, where his job revolves around curating electrifying sets, mixing tracks, and creating an immersive atmosphere for his audience. Whether performing at clubs, private events, or music festivals, he makes sure to put his best foot forward and has full faith in his talent. Unlike many in the entertainment industry, Omar is not very open about his personal life, choosing instead to let his music speak for him. He is someone who lives in the present and enjoys life one day at a time.

