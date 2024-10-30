Mariana Pasternak: What Happened to Martha Stewart’s Former Best Friend?

Mariana Pasternak, a former close friend of Martha Stewart, became a key figure in Stewart’s legal troubles. She testified against her friend during her case for conspiracy and obstruction during a federal investigation, and her testimony had a far-reaching impact on the case. Pasternak was the person who was with Stewart during the holiday in Mexico when she had allegedly received a call from which accusations of her involvement in insider trading stemmed. Netflix’s ‘Martha’ explores Pasternak’s relationship with Stewart and how their friendship changed after the trial.

Mariana Pasternak Claimed Stewart Told Her About The Tip on Stocks

Martha Stewart and Mariana Pasternak first connected in the early 1980s as neighbors in Westport, Connecticut, quickly forming a close friendship. After both went through divorces, their bond grew stronger, leading them to share a life of high-society gatherings, adventures, and mutual support. In December 2001, Mariana was by Martha’s side as they traveled together on a holiday to Mexico. Just before they boarded the plane, Martha reportedly received a call from her stockbroker, Peter Bacanovic, which led her to sell her shares in Sam Waksal’s company, ImClone.

This led to allegations of insider trading against Stewart, accusing her and Peter of acting on insider information from Waksal. Though these charges were never brought against her, Stewart was tried in January 2004 for conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and two counts of making false statements to a federal investigator. By then, the once-close friendship between Martha and Mariana had fractured. Called as a key witness by the prosecution, Mariana testified that during the December 2001 trip, she had heard Martha make a comment after a phone call, expressing relief at having brokers who could advise her on when to sell her stocks.

This statement played a crucial role in the prosecution’s argument, as it seemed to confirm that Stewart knew things she had lied about. The testimony of a once-close friend was damaging for Stewart, as it contradicted her version of events. In addition to the claims made by Doug Faneuil, Peter’s assistant, it bolstered the prosecutor’s case against her and she was ultimately proven guilty.

Mariana Pasternak’s Book Created Quiet a Splash Upon Its Release

The impact of the trial was immense on both women. Mariana’s involvement cost her a valued friendship and brought her into an intense media spotlight. In 2010, she published a memoir, ‘The Best of Friends: Martha and Me,’ and it did not paint a flattering picture of her former best friend. The book revealed intimate details and challenging moments that shed a less-than-perfect light on Martha, though Martha herself has never publicly addressed or refuted Mariana’s revelations. Mariana expressed a desire for Martha to reach out and apologize for the turmoil the trial brought to her life, especially given the intense media scrutiny she endured as a witness. Around this time, Mariana also spoke about her extensive career as a biomedical engineer, including her work in computer-based research and development, highlighting her professional life apart from the case. She continued living in Connecticut, working as a realtor, and building a life away from the headlines.

Mariana Pasternak is Very Proud of Her Daughters

Since the release of her memoir, Mariana Pasternak has kept a low profile, choosing to lead a quieter, more private life. Her two daughters, Monica and Lara Pasternak, have grown into brilliant and accomplished young women, each following in their mother’s footsteps. Mariana has been a constant presence in their lives, celebrating both the big and small milestones. Monica, now a practicing OB-GYN, and Lara, a skilled veterinarian, have made her incredibly proud. Their happy family moments suggest that Mariana has successfully put the Martha Stewart chapter behind her, focusing instead on the joy and achievements of her family.

