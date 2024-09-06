Marilyn Lovell: What Happened to Jim Lovell’s Wife?

Netflix’s ‘Apollo 13: Survival’ transports us back to 1970 when the Apollo 13 lunar flight, commanded by Astronaut Jim Lovell, faced a crisis after its oxygen tank exploded. On the ground, Lovell’s wife, Marilyn Lovell, hoped and prayed for his safe return. Throughout the ordeal, she attempted to shield their four children from the dire scenario, but she remained stuck to radio and television reports of the unfolding ordeal. Horrified at the low odds projected for Jim’s safe return, she relied on the support of friends and God as they held communion. When Jim finally came home in one piece, Marilyn was relieved to no end, never wanting to go through something like that ever again.

Marilyn Lovell Flew Out to Honolulu with President Richard Nixon

As the news of Jim Lovell’s safe return reached Marilyn Lovell, she was overwhelmed with relief and hugged her four-year-old son. She addressed the reports outside her home soon after, saying, “I never experienced anything like this before, and I never care to experience it again.” President Richard Nixon had been following the events of the Apollo 13 crisis, and he decided to personally meet and congratulate the returning astronauts. However, he first stopped over at the Manned Spacecraft Center (Johnson Space Center) in Houston. He awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the Apollo 13 Mission Operations Team for their exemplary work. He was then accompanied on Air Force One by Marilyn Lovell, Fred Haise’s wife Mary, and Jack Swigert’s parents to meet the astronauts in Honolulu, Hawaii.

There, Jim and Marilyn reunited amidst jubilant celebrations. They stood proud in the ceremony as President Nixon presented the astronauts with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, declaring their mission a success. “We are glad to be here and we are glad to be a part of America,” declared Jim Lovell to a cheering crowd. Flying back to Houston the next morning, they were greeted by a large crowd including the NASA team and Apollo 13 backup crew.

Marilyn Lovell Started a New Chapter in Lake Forest and Befriended her Hollywood Counterpart

A paragon of matriarchal love and strength, Marilyn Lovell continued to support Jim Lovell’s career, at ease since he hung up his astronaut’s helmet and eventually went back to the Navy. She served as a Next Nine member of the second group of the Astronaut Wives Club, supporting and being there for the wives who had lost their husbands in tragic mishaps. In 1973, Jim Lovell resigned from the Navy and switched over to the corporate world, seemingly doing very well for himself as the family made plans to move soon. In the early 1980s, the Lovells bought an English manor-style house half a block away from the sea in Lake Forest, Illinois. With five bedrooms and an expansive surrounding area, it became the perfect place for Jim and Marilyn to raise their large family.

One by one, all of their children got married and started families of their own. Most of them continued to live in their family home initially, ensuring that Marilyn got to spend plenty of time with her grandchildren. A big surprise and a lot of excitement came their way when a movie adaptation of the Apollo 13 mission was in the works with Tom Hanks depicting Jim Lovell. Kathleen Quinlan, who plays Marilyn, visited the latter twice to understand her essence before embodying her.

The two seemed to hit it off and kept in touch long after the movie’s release. Marilyn was overjoyed at the moving performances in the film. “I’m very pleased with Tom (Hanks)’ portrayal of Jim,” she said in 1995. “And Kathleen Quinlan, who played me, also did an excellent job. Her performance in the movie made me relive the entire emotional experience.” When Quinlan was nominated for an Oscar for the performance, Marilyn was ecstatic.

Marilyn Lovell Passed Away at 93 Surrounded by Loved Ones

Jim and Marilyn Lovell continued to travel the country while being based in Lake Forest, where the family had also opened a luxurious restaurant, Lovells of Lake Forest. On August 27, 2024, after 71 years of marriage, Marilyn Lovell passed away from natural causes at the age of 94, in the company of her husband and all four children. As she spent her final moments in the Lake Forest Place retirement community, Marilyn Lovell was the mother of four, grandmother of eleven, and great-grandmother of seven.

“We were all there, and she knew it,” said her daughter, Susan Lovell. “It was unique, unplanned. I remember thinking, ‘How did this happen, all of us getting to spend her final moments with her?’ It was perfect. I miss her; I miss talking with her. We were close. A very strong, determined woman, Mom put everybody ahead of her and lived a good, long life.”

