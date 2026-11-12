Marísia and Manfred Albert von Richthofen Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

Marísia and Manfred Albert von Richthofen were residing in the Brooklin area of São Paulo, Brazil, when they were killed inside their home in October 2002. As the investigation began, it raised serious questions about trust, family relationships, and the circumstances that led to the double homicide. Netflix’s ‘The Unthinkable Daughter’ sheds light on how the officials pieced together the evidence and unexpected confessions that led to the convictions of the killers. The documentary also features interviews with multiple officials who closely worked on the case.

Marísia and Manfred Albert von Richthofen First Met While Studying at the University

Salim and Lourdes Magnani Abdalla were delighted when they welcomed their daughter, Marísia Abdalla von Richthofen, on January 23, 1953. She grew up in a loving household in the town of José Bonifácio, Brazil, alongside her beloved brother, Miguel Neto Abdalla. According to some reports, her grandfather, Miguel Abdalla, was a prominent figure in the local commercial community of José Bonifácio. Marísia had been known among her loved ones for her outgoing personality. After completing her formal education, she enrolled at the University of São Paulo (USP) and eventually graduated with a degree in medicine.

Over time, Marísia continued her studies in Germany, and her aspirations led her towards psychiatry. Once she returned to her country, she began her career as a qualified Psychiatrist and established her private practice. While she was studying at USP, she crossed paths with Manfred Albert von Richthofen. On February 3, 1953, he arrived as a blessing in the lives of his parents, Joachim Hermann Oskar and Margot Gude von Richthofen, in Germany. While he was an infant, his family relocated to Brazil. In an interview, he claimed he was the great-nephew of Manfred Albrecht Freiherr von Richthofen, AKA the Red Baron, a German fighter pilot in the Air Force during World War I.

However, that claim of kinship has not been substantiated with evidence. Upon completing his initial education, Manfred went on to study Engineering at the USP. There, after his initial meeting with Marísia, their relationship gradually blossomed. It wasn’t long before they tied the knot. Shortly after, he went to Germany to deepen his knowledge in his field through specialized studies before returning to Brazil. Once Manfred began his professional journey, he gained experience in several roles. By 2002, he had joined DERSA, and his dedication paid off when he was promoted to Director of Engineering.

Marísia and Manfred’s Remains Were Found Inside Their Brooklin Home

Marísia and Manfred experienced immeasurable joy when they welcomed their children, Suzane and Andreas von Richthofen, in 1983 and 1987, respectively. By December 2001, the family had moved into their new home on Zacarias de Gois Street in Brooklin, São Paulo. Everything seemed to be going well until the situation took a turn on October 31, 2002. In the early hours of that fateful day, Suzane alerted the authorities. She reported that she and Andreas were not at home, but when they returned, they found the front door open and insisted that she suspected a robbery had taken place.

When officials arrived, they found Marísia and Manfred dead in their bedroom, with his .38-caliber revolver lying near the bed. Upon further inspection, they noted that the home’s door and office window were open, but there were no signs of forced entry. Moreover, they found that every part of the house appeared not to have been ransacked, except for the disturbance at the library, and valuables such as the television remained untouched. The security alarm and internal surveillance system were also switched off. It led officials to question if a robbery had truly taken place.

According to reports, officials soon learned from Andreas that $5,000 and 8,000 reais were stolen from the house. Experts observed blood spatter around the bed, and Marísia’s head was partially covered with plastic. The autopsy revealed that both the 49-year-olds suffered blows to the head with a heavy object. It further uncovered that there were signs consistent with asphyxia in Marísia’s case, especially because she had a broken hyoid bone. Her and Manfred’s cause of death was determined to be severe head injuries resulting in traumatic brain injury.

Inconsistencies in the Crime Scene Raised Questions About the Suspects

Considering the evidence that investigators obtained at the crime scene, they believed that the possible robbery might have been staged. According to the officials on the show, they first questioned Suzane, who claimed that on October 30, 2002, she returned from school, picked up her brother from his school, had lunch, and then dropped him off at an internet cafe. In her statements, she insisted that she and her boyfriend, Daniel Cravinhos de Paula e Silva, went elsewhere before arriving at her home and noticing the front door open. Reports state that authorities quickly discovered that, in the event of Marísia and Manfred’s death, she would inherit her parents’ fortune.

A breakthrough came when detectives discovered that Daniel’s brother, Cristian/Christian Cravinhos de Paula e Silva, had bought a motorcycle with US dollars within hours after the double homicide. It raised suspicions because $5,000 was stolen from Marísia and Manfred’s home. He was arrested in November 2002, and when he was questioned, he initially denied any involvement. However, according to reports, he later confessed that he participated in the murder along with Daniel and Suzane. Further interviews with the officials suggested that it was soon followed by Daniel and Suzane’s confessions.

Unexpected Confessions From the Killers Revealed Details About the Murders

In their confessions, Cristian and Daniel admitted to using a handmade weapon made with iron bars and wooden handles to attack Manfred and Marísia as they were sleeping. During Suzane’s interview on the show, she claimed that she was downstairs when Daniel and Cristian killed her parents. She further insisted that Daniel was angry with Manfred and Marísia because they didn’t approve of his relationship with Suzane. In her statements, Suzane went on to claim that her boyfriend actually made the plan. According to reports, on the other hand, Daniel alleged that Suzane was the mastermind behind the plan.

Suzane and Daniel were also arrested in November 2002. The then-couple and Cristian faced charges of double homicide with three qualifying circumstances: cruel means, base or dishonorable motive, and impossibility of defense. Their jury trial began on July 17, 2006, and they were all convicted of double qualified homicide with the special circumstances and procedural fraud on July 22. Cristian was additionally convicted of theft for taking Marísia’s jewelry. Subsequently, Daniel and Suzane were sentenced to 39 years in prison and 6 months of detention. Cristian received a 38-year prison term and a 6-month detention.

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