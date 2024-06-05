Mark Biggins: Hollywood’s Accomplice Keeps a Low Profile Today

Netflix’s ‘How to Rob a Bank’ features the story of Scott Scurlock, more popularly known as “Hollywood,” one of the most infamous bank robbers in US history. From 1992 to 1996, he robbed about 19 banks, amassing roughly $2.3 million. Scurlock managed to remain undetected for so many years, partly due to the support of his accomplices, which enabled him to create a sophisticated plan. One of these accomplices, Mark Biggins, shares in the documentary how his involvement with Scurlock began and how life turned out for him since then.

Mark Biggins Left Scott Scurlock After The First Robbery

Mark Biggins and Scott Scurlock met at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, in 1978. They formed an instant friendship. According to their peers, Mark was a big and burly guy who smoked two to three packs of cigarettes daily, was heavily built, and excelled at physical tasks. Even though Scurlock left college before completing his degree, he and Mark maintained their friendship. When Mark faced hard times and financial difficulties, he reached out to Scurlock for help.

Without hesitation, Scurlock called on Mark to help him build an extensive three-story treehouse, which the former intended to use for manufacturing methamphetamine without interruption. Mark, facing financial strain and needing a place to live, accepted the offer and moved into the treehouse while assisting in its construction. Mark described it as a haven where he and his daughter could live for a few years, allowing him to regain stability. In 1992, Scurlock proposed to Mark that they should leave the drug business as it was too risky and rob a bank together.

Mark agreed, but their first attempt to rob the Seafirst Bank in Madison Park, Seattle, Washington, did not go as smoothly as planned. Mark wore a Ronald Reagan mask to remain unidentified after getting inspired by the film ‘Point Break.’ They had uncoordinated plans for handling the hostages, and Scurlock even mentioned Mark’s name in front of everyone. When they attempted to flee, they encountered difficulties. They struggled to hear if the car had started, and it took them some time to leave the bank. Their backup car failed to show up, so they found themselves running across a golf course with police sirens in pursuit. Fortunately, they remained unidentified and escaped capture.

Mark was overwhelmed with fear and chose to flee to Montana to hide from the consequences of their actions. In 1995, Scurlock approached Mark with plans to rob three banks consecutively, aiming to make a large sum of money and then retire from the criminal business. Mark agreed to assist Scurlock by managing the situation inside the banks while Scurlock emptied the vaults. The planned three robberies were scheduled for January 25, 1996. However, unbeknownst to them, the police had already uncovered their plan.

Mark remembered how his second robbery felt distinctly different from the first; it was more methodical and organized, resembling a business operation. Although the police narrowly missed apprehending them this time, they could identify the group’s modus operandi. On November 27, 1996, on Thanksgiving Eve, Mark, Scurlock, and their third accomplice, Steve Myers, decided to rob a bank, knowing it had ProNet Tags hidden in the notes. A brief chase ensued, during which shots were exchanged between the police and the group. Eventually, the police caught up to them. Mark sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and received medical attention before being arrested.

Where is Mark Biggins Now?

Mark Biggins pleaded guilty to charges of armed bank robbery, conspiracy, assault on a federal officer, and use of firearms during an assault on a federal officer in 1997. He received a sentence of 21 years and three months, which he served in federal confinement until his release in 2015. This sentence included a 10-year term for using semiautomatic assault weapons during the confrontation with police. Today, Mark resides in Olympia, Washington, where he appears to have settled into a quiet life. He prefers privacy and likely spends time with his beloved daughter. Having put his past behind him, Mark may have returned to his interests in music and the arts, which he pursued in his youth.

Read More: Da’Vonta Lernard Edwards: The Robber is Now in Prison