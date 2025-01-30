Mark Gerald “Jerry” Levitoff Murder: Where is Dickey O’Brien Now?

In the episode titled ‘Crimson Snow’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Homicide Hunter: American Detective,’ the focus is on the horrific murder of a well-established US Forest Service worker named Mark Gerald “Jerry” Levitoff in January 2000. The evidence found at the crime scene allowed the detectives to follow multiple clues that eventually led them straight to the cold-blooded murderer. Thanks to the insightful interviews with several individuals connected to the case and investigation, the episode provides the audience with all the intricate details related to the murder.

Mark Gerald “Jerry” Levitoff’s Remains Were Discovered Two Days After He Was Killed

Born on September 16, 1946, in Pasadena, California, Mark Gerald “Jerry” Levitoff joined the US Air Force after graduating from James Monroe High School in the San Fernando Valley. After serving as a member of the Special Services Unit for about three years, he pursued the Forest Management program at Lassen Community College. In 1974, through his sheer determination and perseverance, he managed to bag a job at the US Forest Service. Being a righteous individual, he was known for his belief in equality when it came to the hiring and promotion processes in the Forest Service.

In 2000, Mark was the Manager of the Forest Service Air Attack Base in Chester and a member of three Hot Shot crews. In addition, he also served as a unit commander for ground engine tankers. In his free time, he loved to go fishing and golfing with his friends. On January 19, 2000, he went missing, resulting in his loved ones being concerned about his well-being. A couple of days passed by without any updates on his whereabouts until his body was discovered on January 22 in a mound of snow near his favorite fishing spot on Lake Almanor in Plumas County, California.

As the authorities rushed to the scene and conducted the inspection of the body, they learned that he was shot to death by a shotgun. A gunshot wound was also present on his hand, indicating that the 53-year-old man was in a defensive position when the killer inflicted the fatal gunshot. His wallet was also missing, leading the police to believe that the perpetrator might have it. It was also learned through an autopsy that Mark was murdered a couple of days before his body was found. His pickup truck, with its hood open and jumper cables connected to the battery, was also found about 90 yards away from his body. Apart from the used shotgun shells, the detectives also discovered an embossed “H” logo from a Honda car.

Mark Gerald “Jerry” Levitoff Gave a Helping Hand to the Killer Before Meeting His Demise

Since Mark Gerald “Jerry” Levitoff’s wallet was missing, the authorities decided to check if his credit card had been used by anyone on the days following his murder. They hit the jackpot as someone had used his card to purchase a car battery in Elko, Nevada, on January 21, 2000. Now that the investigators knew that his credit and debit cards were being used, they requested his accounts remain open so that they could track the suspect.

In the following days, the cards were used to make multiple transactions, allowing them to track him through California, Nevada, and a campsite in Daggett County, Utah, near the Wyoming border. Ready to apprehend the potential killer, the police surrounded the suspect at the campsite and identified him to be Dickey O’Brien. After confirming that he had Mark’s cards, they arrested him and also found him in possession of a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun that matched the shells found on the scene of the crime.

Moreover, Dickey’s Honda had its “H” logo missing, which was found near the body. Taken to the Dagget County Jail, the suspect was interrogated by the detectives. He confessed that Mark had stopped by to help him with his car battery issues. Once it was fixed, Dickey pulled out his shotgun and instructed him to stand against a tree. As per the killer’s account, Mark then threw his wallet at him and began running. A chase ensued but ended shortly after he slipped in the snow, allowing Dickey to catch up and kill him.

Dickey O’Brien is Held Up at a Mental Health Clinic in California

On February 28, 2001, Dickey O’Brien pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. As per his claims, he had voices in his head that painted Mark Gerald “Jerry” Levitoff as a demon who wanted to turn him into a zombie. The defense got him evaluated by a licensed psychologist who concluded that “there was a distinct competency issue that had to be dealt with prior to any trial.” The doctor further reported that Dickey’s “thinking is so bizarre and distorted that his conscious existence is in a world of delusions, fantasy and anger.” All in all, he claimed that the defendant was not competent to stand trial. After the defense submitted the psychological reports to the Superior Court, his trial was suspended.

A few months later, on November 19, 2002, Dickey pleaded guilty to the charges against him but preserved his insanity defense. However, on January 16, 2003, the jury deliberated for a day and a half before coming to the conclusion that he was sane when he killed Mark in early 2000. Nearly a month later, on February 13, the killer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In addition, he was ordered to serve 25 years to life for the weapons enhancement charge and another three years for the robbery charge. As of June 2024, Dickey O’Brien was serving his time at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, California.

