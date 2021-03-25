‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 11 finished airing this week, and we were thrilled as well as disappointed to see half of the couples going through tough phases in their marriages. But they’ve successfully completed one month together, and at this point, they are slowly adjusting to each other. In case you skipped the original television broadcast, you can check out the recap at the bottom. We can now discuss the particulars for ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 12!

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 12 will release on March 31, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ PT on Lifetime.

Where to Stream Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 12 Online?

If you want to watch ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 12, you can switch on your TV and tune in to Lifetime at the above-mentioned date and time. The latest episodes can also be watched on Lifetime’s official website and the Lifetime app. If you have cut the cord, you can head to live TV websites such as Philo TV, Direct TV, Youtube TV, and Fubo TV. Hulu subscribers can watch the previous seasons on the streaming platform, while the latest episodes are also available to buy or rent on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 12 Spoilers

As of now, Lifetime has not released an official synopsis for ‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 12, except for a hint that pet drama awaits as all five husbands take on the duties of “dog dad” after they get married. But we will be sure to update this section as soon as we hear any further word. But sure enough, we can expect to see Clara deal with Ryan’s emotional distance from her. Jacob might have to confront Haley about the way she actually feels about him. Chris’ past might also affect Paige adversely. Although the other couples are faring well, there might be unexpected changes in the coming episode, considering the ever-changing circumstances and drama.

Married at First Sight Season 12 Episode 11 Recap

‘Married at First Sight’ season 12 episode 11, called ‘The Monthiversary,’ celebrates its newly married couples hitting their one-month mark. Ryan and Clara plan a casual dinner inside the house. But as she tries to make room for her own stuff, Ryan gets a bit overwhelmed. Chris and Paige talk about Chris’ relationship history, and it is confirmed that he has been engaged twice in the past. On the other hand, Clara admits that she’ll leave Ryan if he does not tell her that he loves her within six months.

Haley is hopeful about her and Jacob, after which she gets their individual charts tested. It says that they are compatible. Erik and Virginia’s picnic date gets ruined after an argument about their future plans. In contrast to the crumbling dynamic between the other couples, Briana and Vincent go on a date on a boat ride. Haley and Jacob go to a winery where they talk about how long they have come. But Jacob is pissed when Haley tells him that she might not be attracted to him. Erik and Virginia sit through a splendid date and exchange meaningful words with each other, along with gifts.

