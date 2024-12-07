Mary Kristene Chapa: Where is the Survivor Now?

In June 2012, Mollie Olgin and her girlfriend, Mary Kristene “Kris” Chapa, went on a date to Violet Andrews Park in Portland, Texas. Seeking some nice time together, they ended up in the dimly lit park around midnight. The couple was attacked and shot during their visit. They were discovered the following morning, but Mollie had succumbed to her injuries. In NBC’s episode of ‘Dateline’ titled ‘The Overlook,’ Kris opens up about her harrowing experience, the challenges of her recovery, and her unwavering determination to seek the justice she deserved.

Mary Kristene Chapa Was in a Park With Her Partner When She Was Attacked

In 2012, 18-year-old Mary Kristene “Kris” Chapa was enjoying life and deeply happy in her five-month relationship with Mollie Olgin. Both had grown up in the San Patricio County area of Texas and often spent time together and with friends. During Pride weekend, the couple initially planned to see a movie, but their plans shifted. On June 22, 2012, Mollie suggested visiting Violet Andrews Park in Portland, Texas—a place she cherished because it was where she had been baptized and wanted to share with her partner.

Kris admitted she felt uneasy about going to the park so late at night but decided to go along. While Violet Andrews Park was a popular outdoor destination, neither she nor Mollie could have imagined the horror that awaited them. According to Kris, the attack happened swiftly. A man ambushed them, forcing them under the overlook. Both stumbled as they were being led, and Kris recalled their last exchange being a concern for each other’s well-being, asking if the other was okay. The attacker forced Kris to duct tape her and Mollie’s eyes and mouths. He sexually assaulted them before shooting both of them in the head.

Kris recounted blacking out during the attack and waking up with a sense that something was terribly wrong. She attempted to move but found that her left side was not moving. She remained on the ground until morning when birdwatchers discovered her and Mollie. Both were rushed to the hospital, where Mollie was pronounced dead. Kris, suffering from a brain injury, was unable to communicate or move initially. She tried to use sign language to convey what had happened. Over time, she gradually recovered and was eventually able to provide the police with a detailed account of the night. She also assisted in creating a composite sketch of the attacker.

Mary Kristene Chapa Showed Resilience During Her Time of Recovery

After spending approximately three and a half months in a rehabilitation center, Kris Chapa gradually began rebuilding her life. She relearned how to walk and talk, relying on support as she worked toward regaining normalcy. Despite her physical recovery, the emotional scars of that night remained, fueling her determination to seek justice. In 2016, Kris testified against her attacker, David Strickland, during his trial. The police were never able to ascertain whether it was a hate crime or not. In April 2017, she also filed a $500 million lawsuit against him, seeking damages. However, details about the outcome or further proceedings of the lawsuit have not been made public.

In a 2022 interview, Kris provided an update on her health and shared that she still faced significant challenges. She revealed she struggled with mobility and had field cuts in both eyes, resulting in a loss of peripheral vision, which made driving impossible. Additionally, being hard of hearing contributed to her belief that she might never live independently again. She also spoke candidly about her ongoing battle with PTSD and anxiety stemming from the traumatic incident. Despite these struggles, she emphasized how the support of her family and loved ones had made coping with her circumstances much more manageable. She shared her experiences in a documentary titled ‘Left for Dead: the Kristene Chapa Story,’ which resonated with a lot of people.

Kris Chapa is Leading a Fulfilling Life With Her Fiancée Today

In 2022, Kris revealed she was engaged to Alondra Nevares, and the couple remains deeply in love and committed to each other. She shared that she occasionally visits the park on special occasions and maintains a connection with Mollie’s family, honoring her memory as a way to feel close to her. Kris is currently studying at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, likely pursuing a degree in speech pathology. She previously expressed a desire to write a book about her experiences, a project that remains in progress. As a proud member and ally of the LGBTQ+ community, the 29-year-old serves as an inspiration to many. She embraces the love and support in her life while advocating for others.

Read More: Chris Smith: Where is the Survivor Now?