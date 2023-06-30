Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Mashle: Magic and Muscles’ is a comedy action anime that is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Hajime Koumoto. The show centers on a universe where magic is real, and people are born with distinctive marks on their faces that signify their powers. Unfortunately, those born without any magic abilities are exterminated to ensure the preservation of society’s integrity. This is naturally not a piece of good news for anyone born without powers unless you are Mash Burnedead. Although he does not possess any magical abilities, Mash is extremely gifted when it comes to physical abilities and can easily make people believe that he possesses some kind of magic.

Although he has lived most of his life deep in the forest with his father, their peaceful existence comes to an unexpected halt when Mash is forced to enroll in the prestigious Easton Magic Academy. It marks the beginning of his journey to become the Divine Visionary and protect his family. First released on April 8, 2023, the action series has entertained viewers around the world with its hilarious storytelling and has garnered a huge fanbase. After the conclusion of its first installment, these fans must be curious about the show’s return. In case you wish to learn the same, then we have got you covered.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Release Date

‘Mashle: Magic and Muscles’ season 1 released on April 8, 2023, and concluded several weeks later on June 30, 2023. The anime comprises twelve episodes, each with a runtime of about twenty-three minutes each. Directed by Tomoya Tanaka, the anime features some really talented voice actors like Chiaki Kobayashi, Kaito Ishikawa, Takuya Eguchi, Reina Ueda, Reiji Kawashima, Yuuki Kaji, Yuuichirou Umehara, and Hiroki Nanami.

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES Season 2 Officially Announced for January 2024! ✨More: https://t.co/LdRAb9jnRQ pic.twitter.com/tsO3VqQBYs — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) June 30, 2023

As far as ‘Mashle: Magic and Muscles’ season 2 is concerned, we have a piece of good news for the fans. Just before the premiere of its season 1 finale, the anime was officially green-lit for the next installment by Studio A-1 Pictures. This should not come as a surprise considering the fact that anime ignoring the tiny minority of critics, was loved by viewers who just wanted to not-so-serious show that entertained them. Interestingly, the anime boasts an overall rating of 7.6 on MyAnimeList, which is quite good for an action comedy series.

Since Hajime Koumoto’s Japanese manga series still have several volumes yet to get adapted, Studio A-1 Pictures had all the reasons to renew the anime as soon as possible. Now the release dates are also not left unannounced. Provided there are no unforeseen delays, ‘Mashle: Magic and Muscles’ season 2 is all set to release worldwide sometime in January 2024.

