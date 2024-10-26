Matthew Ecker: Where is the Killer Now?

In December 2022, Matthew Ecker contacted the police to report that his girlfriend, Alexandra “Alex” Pennig, had shot herself. Upon their arrival at the couple’s home in St. Paul, Minnesota, officers noticed several inconsistencies in Matthew’s account of the events that transpired that night. It was only after the forensic team conducted a thorough examination of the bathroom where Alex was found that they realized Matthew had not been completely honest. In CBS’ episode of ’48 Hours,’ titled ‘The Strange Shooting of Alex Pennig,’ the details of the case have been explored, and the evidence that ultimately led to Matthew’s conviction has been closely examined.

Matthew Ecker Was in an Open Relationship With Alex Pennig

Matthew Phillip Ecker was seen as a devoted family man, married to Elizabeth Ecker and father to four children. Their home in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, appeared idyllic from the outside, but the reality was far different. In 2020, while working as an ER practitioner in Fergus Falls, Matthew first met Alexandra “Alex” Pennig. Despite knowing about his family, they embarked on an open relationship that lasted for two years. In the early morning of December 16, 2022, Matthew called the police, claiming that Alex had taken his gun, locked herself in the bathroom, and shot herself.

As Matthew recounted the events of that night to the police, he mentioned that on December 15, Alex had called him to say she had an argument with another boyfriend. He went to meet her, and the two of them visited three different bars that evening. During one of their stops, the other boyfriend arrived, leading to a confrontation where he punched Matthew. Both Alex and Matthew returned home around 2 am. The surveillance footage revealed that they left the house just 20 minutes later, only to come back shortly afterward.

When questioned by the police, Matthew denied having any argument with Alex that night, although officers observed signs of frustration in both of them upon returning home. He mentioned that Alex, 32, had a history of mental health challenges, including struggles with depression. During their investigation, police discovered several bottles of alcohol and six bottles of prescription medication in the house. Alex’s family later revealed that she had previously battled depression and addiction. One time, she had even taken a lot of pills and told her mother that she would take her own life. However, she had undergone rehabilitation and had managed to get clean. Her family maintained that she was doing well at the time and did not believe she would have taken her own life.

A Piece of the Bathroom Lock Became Crucial Evidence Against Matthew Ecker

Matthew Ecker claimed that after hearing the gunshot, he broke down the bathroom door and performed CPR in an attempt to save Alex. He then said that he did not perform CPR. He further stated that he washed his hands before calling 911 for assistance. However, police noted that the bathroom sink was dry and showed no signs of blood, raising suspicions that he might be concealing information. As the investigation continued, Matthew’s account began to shift multiple times. Initially, he stated that Alex had pressed the gun to her head in his presence before retreating into the bathroom. Later, he asserted that he entered the bathroom to find the gun resting near her shoulder, which he then moved to her chest. He also said that he found it peculiar that she had held the gun with her left hand despite being right-handed.

In a subsequent interview, Matthew revealed that he had initially placed the gun in his backpack out of fear as it was his but claimed to have later returned it to its original spot. When questioned about whether he had positioned Alex’s hands around the gun, he stated he could not recall doing so. Despite his insistence on his innocence, the forensic team made an important discovery at the scene. Upon moving Alex’s remains, they uncovered a small metal ring from the bathroom door lock beneath her, contradicting Matthew’s account of breaking in after the shooting. This evidence led police to theorize that the couple likely argued during the night. They guessed that Alex retreated to the bathroom and locked the door, only for Matthew to force his way in and shoot her.

Matthew Ecker is Serving His Sentence Today

Matthew Ecker was charged with second-degree murder and subsequently arrested. He managed to post a bond of $500,000, allowing for his release. Following the incident, he separated from his wife, who was unaware of his relationship with Alex Pennig. In early February 2024, Matthew stood trial and continued to assert his innocence. However, the overwhelming physical evidence against him resulted in a conviction for second-degree intentional murder. In April 2024, the judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison, which exceeded the presumptive sentence by five years under state guidelines. Now 46 years old, he is incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility – Rush City. He is also divorced now. Matthew has indicated plans to appeal his conviction, but he is currently slated for parole eligibility in 2044.

