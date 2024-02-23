Matthew “Matty” Yousuke Wakai Tribute on Expats: How Did He Die?

Prime Video’s ‘Expats’ follows the stories of the people who have made a home for themselves in Hong Kong, though they come from different places. In a foreign country, where they are not supposed to be for long, they try to find a sense of belonging while dealing with the challenges in their lives. The story primarily revolves around Margaret, Hillary, and Mercy, who are connected to each other by a tragedy. The disappearance of Margaret’s son and Mercy’s role in it remains the central plot, but it also ties into the tumbling marriage of Hillary, which also has Mercy at one end of it.

The final episode of the show leaves the protagonists in an uncertain place, with all three women finally deciding what they really want for themselves. This episode also stands apart for its dedication to Matthew “Matty” Yousuke Wakai. Who was he, and what happened to him?

Matthew Wakai Died Tragically Young

Matthew Wakai died of a heart attack on August 25, 2022, at the age of 36, just one month shy of his 37th birthday. His death was sudden and entirely unexpected as Wakai was a health-conscious person who didn’t have any prior health problems.

Wakai worked as a camera operator & steadicam operator and cinematographer. He worked on five episodes of ‘Expats,’ and is remembered as a hardworking person who had a friendly outlook towards everyone. He was on set, though it is not confirmed whether it was during the filming of ‘Expats’ or some other project when he was hit by a sudden cardiac arrest. He fainted in the middle of the set and didn’t respond after paramedics tried to resuscitate him. His family was immediately informed of his sudden collapse and passing away.

Wakai is survived by his wife, Zoe Li, who is an aerial arts instructor and works towards mental health awareness, and a son, Malcolm, who was only three years old when Wakai passed away. Described as a kind and loving soul by his friends and loved ones, Matthew Wakai was said to be the kind of person who “could always bring a smile and laughter to any situation.”

According to his wife, Wakai loved Marvel movies, and they would often watch them together. He took his love for Marvel a step ahead and worked on movies like ‘Iron Man 3’ and ‘Thor: The Dark World.’ Apart from this, he also worked on ‘The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor,’ ‘Devil and Angel,’ ’Mojin: The Lost Legend,’ and ’Man of Tai Chi,’ to name a few. He is remembered fondly by his family, friends, and co-workers, all of whom have only good things to say about him, who was taken away too soon.

