Maurice Compte: Roman Compte’s Son is an Actor Today

A man finds himself caught between the criminal world and the law enforcement in MGM+’s ‘Hotel Cocaine.’ Taking place in the late 70s in Miami, the story focuses on Roman Compte, who is forced by a DEA agent to snitch on his brother, who deals cocaine. It is Roman’s desire to protect his family that drives him to do the things he would never have otherwise. The show presents a heavily fictionalized story stemming from the real-life Roman Compte’s job at the real Mutiny Hotel. Interestingly, his son, Maurice Compte, played a vital role in bringing his story to the screen.

Maurice Compte is Highly Active in the TV Industry

Roman Compte’s son, Maurice Compte, currently lives in California with his wife, Nichole Gates, and their two sons. He is a prolific actor who has been working in Hollywood for about three decades.

The role that brought him into the spotlight was that of a Colombian officer named Horacio Carrillo in Netflix’s hit crime drama series, ‘Narcos.’ Talking about how he landed the role, the actor said he came in touch with the show’s co-creator, Chris Brancato, while working on a pilot that never aired. While the project was not a success, it put Compte in Brancato’s orbit, with the latter promising to reach out to him when he found a role worthy of him. It took fifteen years, but Brancato eventually called Compte with the offer of a role that was a huge turning point for his career.

It was during the filming of ‘Narcos’ that Brancato found out about Roman Compte. The crew had been discussing the documentary ‘Cocaine Cowboy,’ which is when Maurice Compte (who still wears his father’s pendant with the patron saint of Cuba on it) mentioned that his father used to work at the Mutiny and had been in touch with all sorts of people. This piqued the curiosity of Brancato, who asked Compte to dig deeper into his father’s life and find a story they could tell on the screen. It took a few years, but Maurice Compte eventually presented Brancato with something concrete, and they decided to turn it into ‘Hotel Cocaine.’

Maurice Compte Has Several High Profile Credits to His Name

‘Narcos’ isn’t the only high-profile show that Compte has appeared in. His long list of credits includes shows like ‘24,’ ‘Breaking Bad,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’ spin-off, ‘Mayans M.C.’ The actor has also appeared in ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,’ ‘From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series’ and ‘The Last Ship.’ He has also ventured into movies with credits that include ‘Den of Thieves,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ and ‘End of Watch,’ among others. Apart from the screen, Compte has also been involved with the theatre. He was featured in the main role in the play ‘Two Sisters and a Piano’ by Nilo Cruz, which ran at Miami New Drama from January 25 to February 18, 2024.

While he is now completely immersed in Hollywood, Compte didn’t think about being an actor when he was a teenager. Following high school, his idea was to join the Marines, and he even signed up for the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC). To join it, he needed to get one fine art credit before graduating from high school. Acting was the only option he had, and even though he didn’t like the idea of going on stage and performing in front of people, he decided to give it a go. At first, he struggled a lot with acting, but one of his teachers showed immense faith in him and continuously encouraged him to do better. Eventually, he decided to pursue a career in acting, and he completely credits his teacher for it, with whom he is still in touch.

Maurice Compte Cares About Environment

Apart from acting, Compte is also passionate about the environment and is connected with organizations that are continuously working towards making the world a better place. He has been a part of campaigns that have raised their voice against malpractices like oil drilling and focused on encouraging the practices that help keep the ocean clean and save the ocean’s ecosystem. In his personal time, Compte likes to spend time with his family and travel the world with them.

