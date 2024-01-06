Love During Lockup: Are Max and Tara Medlock Still Together?

In the tumultuous world of ‘Love During Lockup,’ where love is tested behind prison bars and relationships are anything but conventional, Max and Tara Medlock’s journey took viewers on a rollercoaster ride filled with twists, turns, and unexpected detours. Their story unfolded during season 3 of the show. Max, a charismatic individual, entered the scene through a unique connection—a phone relationship with the enigmatic inmate Tara. Despite Tara’s mugshot and a handful of old photos, she remained a mysterious figure onscreen.
Max and Tara Medlock’s Romance Wasn’t Destined To Live For Long
On the show, throughout Max’s blossoming romance with Tara, he found himself entangled in a peculiar living arrangement with his somewhat girlfriend and OnlyFans partner, Alessa. Alessa and Max had an agreement—a partnership to create content and generate income while Max enjoyed the comforts of living rent-free with her. However, complications arose when Alessa’s jealousy flared up due to Max’s expressed interest in dating inmates. Frustrated and unwilling to share her man, Alessa promptly kicked Max to the curb, relegating him to crash on a friend’s couch.
As Max navigated the complexities of his love life, Tara’s anticipated video chat with him never materialized. Unbeknownst to Max, Tara had been released from prison without a word to him. Feeling abandoned and unimportant, Max reflected on his experience with Tara, expressing his disappointment and concluding that she never truly cared about him. In a surprising turn of events, viewers witnessed that Max’s breakup with Tara became a catalyst for him and Alessa to reconcile. A flashback clip captured a date when Max pledged to do better in their relationship with Alessa. Uncertain about the future, Max admitted to keeping his options open, exploring connections with other inmates. Then came Elizabeth, a Georgian seeking emotional, mental, and financial support.
Max, intrigued by Elizabeth’s openness, engaged in a flirty video chat with her. Their conversations ranged from compliments to discussions about workout routines, with Elizabeth making a bold move that caught Max’s attention. This all happened on the show when viewers wanted to see more of Tara and Max, but eventually, the relationship died down.
Max and Tara Medlock Were Never in a Relationship
