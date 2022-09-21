Meet Cute Post Credits Scene, Explained

Peacock’s ‘Meet Cute’ stars Kaley Cuoco in the role of Sheila, a woman who discovers that there is a way for her to go back to the best day of her life and relive it as many times as she wants. She keeps returning to her first date with Gary, played by Pete Davidson, and clearly has some aversion to tomorrow. While she tries to ignore her real problems and escapes them by staying in the past, by the end of the film, she gathers enough courage to acknowledge the fact that she needs help and that no matter what she does, the past is not the place to be. After spending years in yesterday, she finally welcomes tomorrow. The post-credit scene gives us a montage of a few of her days spent with Gary. How does this fit into the main plot of the film? Let’s find out.

Meet Cute Post-Credits Scene: How Sheila Lost Her Mind in One Day?

When Sheila meets Gary and they spend a magical day together, she realizes that this is something that she had never had before and probably won’t again. Despite having a great time with him, Sheila fears that their first day was so good that things will only go downhill from here should they choose to pursue this relationship. She is scared of going down the same road again, where she falls in love but the guy eventually leaves her. So, she decides that it’d be better to spend the rest of her life on the same day rather than face tomorrow. She wants to recreate the thing that she knows will never happen again in the exact same way. And therein lies the conundrum. With every loop, things change more and more, taking her farther from their real first date, until Sheila begins to understand that what she wants is impossible. The post-credits scene proves that.

What made their first date so special was its spontaneity. The two of them connected immediately and all that happened next was completely unforeseen and unplanned. However, once Sheila starts coming back to that day, things don’t stay as spontaneous as they’d been. This time, she knows exactly what’s going to happen; she knows exactly what jokes Gary is going to make, down to the details of what they’re going to eat and all the places they’ll go. With each loop, things start to get less exciting, especially as Sheila becomes frustrated about Gary repeating the same conversations. She doesn’t realize that he is always meeting her for the first time and so he is stuck in that flow of thoughts and words. She wants more out of a relationship that doesn’t even exist for him yet.

In the movie, the transition from being lovestruck to being utterly frustrated feels rather abrupt. While it is clear that Sheila has been in the loop for too long, the actual flow of events is shown in the montage that plays out in the post-credits. Here we find Sheila slowly getting beaten down by the repetition of events until she eventually breaks down. Every time she zaps into the past, she believes she’ll get that magic back, but with each iteration, she puts more and more distance between herself and that spark she shared with Gary during their first meeting. The post-credits scene fills that gap.

