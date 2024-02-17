Megan Bomgaars: Where is Born This Way Participant Now?

Megan Bomgaars is a charismatic individual who made her mark on A&E’s ‘Born This Way’ from 2015 to 2019 on the A&E Network. A recipient of multiple Emmy Awards, the reality television series provided those living with Down syndrome a platform to showcase their personalities. With her vibrant personality, Megan became a notable figure during its run. Before her appearance on the show, she gained widespread recognition for her advocacy work.

Megan created a powerful video titled ‘Don’t Limit Me’ and became a sought-after speaker, spreading her message of inclusion at events across the country. The show not only served as a platform for her personal growth but also contributed to changing societal perceptions about individuals with Down syndrome.

Megan Bomgaars’ Influence Extended Beyond the TV Screen

At the heart of Megan Bomgaars’ journey was her inseparable bond with her mother, Kris. Their relationship became a focal point on the show, illustrating the strength of their connection and Kris’ unwavering support for her dreams and aspirations. Throughout the series, she shared her desire to have a baby, a dream that raised concerns for her mother. The show documented her pursuit of independence as she headed to the sprawling city of Los Angeles in California for a job interview, marking a significant step toward shaping her future. After landing a job in the City of Angels, her exploration of the city unveiled a reality that went beyond the glamor often associated with it.

Megan’s journey included valuable lessons about parenting, revealing the complexities that come with the responsibility. The series explored her romantic relationships, including a romance with Brendan that faced challenges because of a mutual attraction with Steven. The dynamics of her relationship with Steven strengthened on the show, taking tentative steps toward falling in love before ultimately deciding to part ways. Beyond the screen, her influence extended to remarkable opportunities. Her advocacy efforts were acknowledged when she received an invitation to the White House from First Lady Michelle Obama.

Megan’s global reach expanded as she traveled internationally for the first time, addressing hundreds at a World Down Syndrome Day event in Trinidad and Tobago. These experiences underscored her impact on a broader scale, emphasizing her role as an advocate and spokesperson for the Down syndrome community. In 2018, she embarked on a partnership with Artpop Cosmetics, an organic and vegan cosmetic brand. This collaboration showcased her foray into the world of entrepreneurship and her influence as a public figure extending beyond the television screen.

Megan Bomgaars Continues To Inspire Others With Her Life

After her impactful journey on the show, Megan Bomgaars has continued to inspire and motivate others with her activism and entrepreneurial spirit. In 2021, she delivered a keynote at TPI’s Summit on DisAbility and Inclusion, showcasing her commitment to the cause. Her influence extends beyond the stage, as she engages in public speaking, delivering motivational lectures at various events, including the Dear Mom Conference in 2022, where she supports others with Down syndrome. A significant milestone in her post-show life is the release of her first book, ‘Born to Sparkle: A Story About Achieving Your Dreams,’ in 2021.

The book offers a glimpse into her journey, encouraging readers to pursue their dreams and overcome challenges. Besides her literary contributions, Megan authored another book titled ‘Born Brave’ in 2024, adding to her repertoire as a storyteller and advocate for resilience. Entrepreneurial endeavors have remained a focal point for her, who has ventured into the world of fashion. Her tie-dye clothing company, Megology, partnered with Sanrio in 2020 to design an empowering fashion collection for Hello Kitty.

The collaboration showcased her ability to blend fashion with a message of empowerment, reinforcing her commitment to breaking barriers and promoting inclusivity. Notably, she has also walked as a model in the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, using the runway as a platform to redefine beauty standards. Despite her vibrant and dynamic pursuits, Megan faced health challenges in January 2024 when reports surfaced that she was suffering from pneumonia. The revelation highlighted the importance of resilience and determination in the face of adversity, qualities that she continues to exemplify in her journey.

In addition to her creative and entrepreneurial pursuits, the 31-year-old is actively involved in advocacy work. She is associated with the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, aligning herself with an organization dedicated to advancing the rights and opportunities of individuals with Down syndrome on a global scale. her advocacy efforts extend beyond the local and national levels, emphasizing the significance of creating a positive impact on a global platform. Beyond her existing talents, Megan embarked on a new journey of learning, expressing her desire to play the guitar.

The pursuit underscores her commitment to personal growth and expanding her skill set, showcasing the multifaceted nature of her character. Recognition for her exceptional efforts came as the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award, an accolade that reflects the impact of her work and contributions to the community. This award serves as a testament to her unwavering commitment to making a difference and fostering positive change. She embodies the spirit of resilience and empowerment. Her story serves as a reminder that the impact of individuals with Down syndrome extends far beyond societal expectations.

