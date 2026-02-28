Mindy Daffern, James France, and Karen France Murders: Where is Wallace Bowman Now?

In the episode titled ‘A Monster’s Game Plan’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Killer Confessions: Case Files of a Texas Ranger,’ the primary focus is on the abduction and killing of Melinda “Mindy” Daffern in Texas in August 2008. As the detectives searched for the missing woman, they learned that the suspect was also connected to the murder of James and Karen France in another Texas town that same afternoon. The documentary not only features surveillance footage of the store from where Mindy was kidnapped at gunpoint, but also interviews with the officials linked to the investigation, providing the viewers with a detailed account of the entire case.

Melinda “Mindy” Daffern, James France, and Karen France Were Killed Miles Apart But on the Same Day

Melinda Sueszanne “Mindy” Whitaker was the beloved daughter of Robert Edward Whitaker and Ada Mae Petty Whitaker, who gave birth to her on November 3, 1961, in Duncan, Oklahoma. She grew up alongside her brothers, Bobby Wayne Whitaker, Keith Whitaker, Roger Whitaker, and Chris Whitaker, and two sisters named Terri Baker and Brenda Slay. At some point, the family moved to Wichita Falls, Texas, where she tied the knot with the love of her life, Raymond Earl Daffern, on September 29, 1978. Mindy also attended a business college in Wichita Falls. By that time, the Whitaker family had owned a convenience store in Scotland, Texas, called the Grocery Store.

After graduating from college, Mindy bagged a job at the Wichita General Hospital. She also operated at her family’s store as the co-owner and clerk. In the following years, she and Raymond gave birth to a son, Raymond Earl Daffern Jr., and a daughter, Cassandrea Brown. The devoted family woman was also a Councilwoman on the Scotland City Council. On August 15, 2008, she opened the convenience store as she did every other day and stayed behind the counter, but soon fate intervened. Around 3:00 pm, the 46-year-old woman was reported missing from the store after her husband couldn’t reach her and couldn’t find her.

As the authorities got involved, they inspected the store and began searching for the missing woman. Several miles away, in the town of Bowie, 54-year-old James and 53-year-old Karen France were found dead inside their burned home. They reportedly died of multiple gunshot wounds before the house was set on fire. About a day later, on August 16, the burned remains of Mindy were also recovered from a remote area in the town of Sunset in Montague County, Texas. Due to the burned condition of the body, her cause of death could not be determined. Little did the authorities know that both cases would be connected.

Mindy, James, and Karen’s Killer Claimed That Money Was the Motive Behind His Crimes

As part of the investigation, the detectives looked at the surveillance footage of the convenience store in Scotland, Texas, and saw a man parking his dark-colored Ford car outside and entering the shop around 3 pm. After leaving the store, he was seen repositioning his car before returning inside the store. Suddenly, he pulled out a gun on Mindy and abducted her from the store. In an attempt to identify the armed suspect, the authorities searched for his SUV, which was located at a motel in Bowie, Texas, in the morning hours of August 16. It belonged to a sex offender named Wallace Wayne Bowman Jr., who was staying in one of the rooms. After taking him into custody without any incident, he admitted to abducting Mindy but claimed that he had let her out of his car in the middle of a dirt road in Archer County.

As for the gun, he alleged that he had thrown it into Lake Amon G. Carter. However, they didn’t find Mindy anywhere near the area where Wallace pointed them towards. While searching for her, the investigators found a connection between him and the killings of James and Karen France in Bowie the previous day. They learned that he was friends with the couple’s son, whom he had met in a penitentiary, and had also stayed with the Frances for a few months. The authorities found his blood-stained pants and t-shirt along a wire outside their burned-down house. Upon digging deeper into Wallace’s past, they discovered that he had been convicted of burglary in 1996 and aggravated sexual assault in 1997. In 2004, he failed to register as a sex offender.

About a day after Mindy went missing, the suspect provided authorities with another lead on her whereabouts and claimed that he had stabbed her with a knife when an alleged physical altercation ensued between them on the road. This time, her remains were found in Sunset, Texas, but they were completely burned. Consequently, Wallace was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and capital murder. A few days later, he admitted to setting her on fire after he stabbed her. When confronted about James and Karen’s killings, he alleged that he had gone to the Frances residence to ask for some money, but he killed them and burned down the house when they didn’t give him any. After that, he drove down to Scotland, Texas, where he abducted Mindy.

Wallace Bowman is Currently Incarcerated at a Texas Prison Facility

In May 2010, Wallace Wayne Bowman Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of capital murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his crimes against Melinda “Mindy” Daffern and James and Karen France. Over the following years, he appealed to get his conviction overturned, but the Court of Appeals denied his request each time. As of today, 48-year-old Wallace is serving his sentence at the William P. “Bill” Clements Unit in Amarillo, Texas.

