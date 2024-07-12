Melissa Ackerman Murder: Where is Brian Dugan Now?

In June 1985, 7-year-old Melissa Ackerman told her family she was going to ride bikes with her friend Opal Horton. The road was just outside their house, so the family felt no cause for concern and agreed to let her go. However, a few hours later, Opal returned to inform them that someone had kidnapped Melissa. After weeks of intense searching by family and friends, Melissa’s body was eventually found. In Hulu’s ‘Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer,’ Dr. Ann Burgess, a researcher collaborating with the FBI on criminal profiling, discusses how she solved the case and sought justice for the young girl’s family.

Melissa Ackerman’s Body Was Found Under a Pile of Rocks

Melissa Ackerman was born in DeKalb County, Illinois, on June 12, 1977. Known for her bright smile and cheerful demeanor, she was the center of her parents’ world, Michael and Sheree Ackerman. As their only child, she received all their love and attention, and they ensured she had everything she needed to thrive. Melissa reciprocated this affection, showing a deep love for her parents and a genuine warmth towards everyone around her. Those who knew her often commented on her sparkling eyes and the joy she brought to their lives. Among her close friends was 8-year-old Opal Horton, with whom she shared many happy moments.

Opal and Melissa spent most of their time together, and on the afternoon of June 2, 1985, they asked Melissa’s parents if they could ride their bikes on the road outside. Having done this many times before and considering the relative safety of their neighborhood, the parents agreed. However, just hours later, Opal returned home, visibly shaken and disheveled, to tell Melissa’s parents that someone had kidnapped the 7-year-old right in front of her. In a state of panic, Melissa’s parents immediately contacted the police, prompting a swift search for their daughter.

Weeks passed as police, the FBI, and residents searched tirelessly for Melissa. On June 12, 1985, around 8:45 PM, Gregory Jacobson, a LaSalle County deputy sheriff, was following a hunch and began investigating a drainage creek on the outskirts of Mendota, Illinois. The area, known for being a hangout for teenagers, had been searched twice before, but the deputy felt compelled to look again. After searching more thoroughly, he discovered a body under a pile of rocks. The child was still wearing a beaded pink necklace that spelled her name, confirming it was Melissa. She had been sexually assaulted, and the cause of her death was concluded to be suffocation. The crime shook the community, and the pressure to catch the killer mounted on the police.

Melissa Ackerman’s Killer Kidnapped Her in Front of Her Friend

The first person the police needed to speak with was Opal Horton, but the young girl was deeply traumatized. She required care as a victim herself, grappling with the near escape from danger and the loss of her friend. Dr. Ann Burgess, a researcher with the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit, arrived at the scene and recognized that Opal was experiencing survivor’s guilt. She engaged Opal in conversation about Melissa Ackerman and encouraged her to draw the events surrounding that day. Before long, Opal began to open up and provided a more precise description of what had transpired.

Opal described how a man had stopped on the side of the road to ask them for directions. After they crossed the road, he grabbed Opal and threw her into the passenger seat, then turned to overpower Melissa. At that moment, Opal managed to squeeze out the passenger window, but the man captured Melissa and drove away. Opal recalled that Melissa was shouting for help until her voice faded. She was also able to provide a detailed description of the car the man was driving, and through her drawing, the police got a clear image of what they were searching for a battered blue vehicle.

The police were already familiar with the suspect and had him in custody. On June 3, 1985, Brian Dugan was apprehended at his job after officers noticed an expired vehicle inspection sticker on his car. They sent the vehicle for DNA analysis, which revealed traces of Melissa’s DNA and blood inside. As a result, Dugan was charged with her murder, and on July 3, he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Brian Dugan is Serving a Life Sentence Today

In November 1985, as the police continued to gather overwhelming evidence against Brian Dugan, they informed him that he would face the death penalty if he went to trial. Dugan accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to the murders of both Melissa Ackerman and 27-year-old Donna Schnorr, as well as three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated kidnapping, and one count of aggravated battery. He was subsequently sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole for these crimes.

In 2005, Dugan was indicted for the 1983 murder of 10-year-old Jeanine Nicarico after DNA evidence linked him to the crime. In 2009, he pled guilty and received a death sentence. However, in 2011, when Illinois abolished the death penalty, his sentence was converted to a life sentence. Now 67 years old, Dugan is incarcerated at the Pontiac Correctional Center in Illinois, where he is ineligible for parole and will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

