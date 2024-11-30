Where is Melissa Lamesch’s Family Now?

In the episode titled ‘The Firefighter’s Secret’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours,’ the focus is on the tragic death of Melissa Lamesch, a 27-year-old EMT who was nine months pregnant and looking forward to giving birth to a son. Although many loved ones were deeply affected by the loss of such a lovely soul, her family members are the ones who suffered the most. Some of them even appeared on the episode and shared their perspective on the case and the investigation that ensued.

Melissa Lamesch’s Family Had to Wait For Over Three Years For Justice

When 27-year-old Melissa Lamesch, who was an expectant mother, met her tragic demise on Thanksgiving Eve of 2020, her family was left devastated. Her parents, Gustave Lamesch III and Deanna Lamesch, alongside her loving siblings Cassie Baal, Karl Lamesch, Bryan Lamesch, and Julialyn Shedd, found it extremely tough to deal with her untimely loss. As per Cassie, she was the last person from her family to talk to Melissa before she was killed by Matthew Plote.

Melissa’s loved ones had to wait more than three years to see her killer brought to justice. In March 2024, the family was relieved when Matthew was convicted of all ten charges, including first-degree murder and residential arson. A couple of months later, at the sentencing hearing of the perpetrator, the family passed various statements in the court. Melissa’s father, Gus Lamesch, admitted that he could not live in the same house because of what transpired there. He explained, “Going in and seeing the spot on the floor where she was found and seeing all the baby items scattered about and finding her adopted cat, Antonio, deceased under the bed as he tried to escape the fire. I could not go back to the horrors there.”

As for her mother, Deanna, she claimed that the entire family was in a constant state of fear until the investigation was complete after more than 450 days. She elaborated, “He (Plote) got to be free, and I lived in fear and anxiety. I felt we were being watched.” Remembering the memories of her sister, Cassie also took the stand and said tearfully, “If only I had told her not to go to the door. If only I would have known what was about to happen to her, maybe we would not be here today.” When the perpetrator was sentenced to life in prison, in addition to 60 years for intentional homicide of the unborn child and 15 years for arson, it served as a light at the end of a dark tunnel. Melissa’s mother, Deanna, told WIFR, “To actually hear that is what he will serve as a sentence is a little bit of relief. Just because of all of our pain and trauma.”

Gustave Lamesch is a Building Engineer Who Values Family Time

Hailing from Wheaton, Illinois, Gustave Lamesch III was born in the 1960s and attended St. Francis High School. After passing out in 1984, he went to the College of DuPage, followed by Northern Illinois University. From what we can tell, while he was studying at Northern Illinois University, he met Deanna Lamesch, who was also a student at the university at the same time. In January 2001, he began working as the Off-Ice Hockey Official Penalty Box Attendant at Rockford IceHogs.

By the end of the same year, he was employed at Windmill Hill LC in the Department of Property Management. Residing in Byron, Illinois, he is currently working as a Building Engineer at the same company. As for the personal aspects of his life, he holds a special relationship with his children and grandchildren. Leading a single life, Gustave spends most of the festivals with his loved ones, including Christmas and New Year’s.

Deanna Lamesch is a Special Educator Who Continues to Stay in Touch With Her Children

On the other hand, while the Romeoville High School graduate, Deanna Lamesch, went to the same university as Gustave, her career took her down a completely different path. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication and Media Production in 1992, she became an Account Executive at Palm Coast Data/Kable Media Services. Prior to that, she had a couple of years of experience working at WKDI Radio as an On-Air Personality. Nearly a decade later, she switched to Kreider Services, Inc., where she worked as a Habilitation Technician from 2002 to 2004. By then, she had also earned her B. S. Ed. degree in Elementary Education and Training from Northern Illinois University.

To further her qualification as a special educator, she also completed a course on Special Education and Training from National Louis University. In April 2004, Deanna began her teaching career as a teacher aide/paraprofessional at Oregon Community Unit School District #220. Over the course of her career, she has served as a teacher or paraprofessional at various organizations/academic institutions, including Lee/Ogle ROE #47, Meridian Community School District #223, Easterseals serving Chicagoland and Rockford, and Camelot – Northwest Center for Autism.

Given her skills in other professional fields, she has worn many other hats throughout her career — VSOR Technician at Palm Coast Data, Water Aerobics Instructor at Oregon Park District/Oregon Parks and Recreation, Office Support Specialist at Northern Illinois University, Administrative Coordinator at Gordon Flesch Company, and Instructional Assistant at DeKalb School District #428. Ever since November 2005, Deanna has been employed at RetailData, LLC, as a Field Auditor/Data Collector. Besides that, the Greater Chicago Area resident also handles the responsibilities that come along with being a special educator at DeKalb CUSD428. Despite parting ways with Gustave Lamesch several years ago, Deanna doesn’t let distance deteriorate her relationship with her children and grandchildren.

Melissa Lamesch’s Siblings Have Moved Forward in Their Lives, Professionally as Well as Personally

Born in Mount Morris, Illinois, Cassandra “Cassie” Baal graduated from Oregon High School in 2008, after which she attended Sauk Valley CC and Western Governors University. From October 2010 to August 2012, she served as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Pinecrest Retirement Community. Her professional career also allowed her to be employed at Plum Hollow. As of today, she resides in Pekin, Illinois, with her longtime husband Justin Baal, with whom she shares a son named Kolbe Patrick and a daughter named Maddison Elizabeth. Together since August 2008 and married since August 2012, Cassie and Justin are grateful for each other and their kids, whom they support and love unconditionally.

As for Melissa Lamesch’s other siblings, not much is known about Karl Gustave and Bryan Lamesch other than the fact that the latter went to Bel-Air Academy and was employed at Acme Corporation at some point in his career. When it comes to Julialyn Shedd, she reportedly graduated from DeKalb High School in 2022. For at least a couple of years, she has been in a romantic relationship with a man. In November 2023, they became parents to an adorable daughter, whom they dote upon.

