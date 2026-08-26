Where is Mica Miller’s Family Now?

Mica Miller joined the Solid Rock Church with her family when she was a young girl. In 2017, she married the church’s pastor, John Paul Miller, although her family was reportedly not entirely supportive of the relationship. Following Mica’s death in April 2026, her parents, Michael Francis and Angelita Ramirez, along with her five siblings, have publicly placed responsibility on John Paul. Their allegations of coercive control and concerns about the deterioration of Mica’s relationship with him have also fueled public speculation. Netflix’s ‘Death of the Pastor’s Wife’ features interviews with several of Mica’s siblings, who discuss their concerns and suspicions surrounding her relationship and death.

Mica Miller’s Family Has Turned Their Grief Into Advocacy Work in Her Name

Michael Francis and Angelita Ramirez built their family home in Wichita, Kansas, where they raised their six children: Nate, Anna, Sierra, Abigail, Destinee and Mica. After Angelita remarried, the children moved with their father to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. According to the family, they had always been uneasy about John Paul Miller becoming close to Mica, although some of their concerns eased when she married Jeremy. Her siblings said they became deeply worried when Mica chose to end that marriage and marry John Paul instead. They recalled trying to persuade her to reconsider, but once Mica had made her decision, they chose to support her and remain by her side.

The siblings said in the documentary that their concerns about Mica’s marriage to John Paul began only a few months after the wedding. They said that the pastor allegedly exercised excessive control over her and also questioned the circumstances surrounding Mica’s diagnosis of bipolar disorder. According to her siblings, Mica was taken to a mental health facility against her wishes in 2023, allegedly at John Paul’s urging. They further recalled Mica allegedly telling them that if anything ever happened to her, they should hold her husband responsible. By 2024, Mica had retained a divorce attorney and began spending time with her family. Her siblings said that during this period, John Paul allegedly contacted her through calls and text messages, which they characterized as harassing.

Immediately following Mica’s death on April 27, 2024, her family disputed the determination that she had died by suicide and publicly raised questions about the circumstances surrounding her death. They have accused John Paul Miller of alleged physical, emotional and sexual abuse and have suggested that he may have played a role in Mica’s death. In July 2024, Sierra Francis sought control of Mica’s estate, but the family later reached a settlement with John Paul that ended the civil litigation and restricted the family from pursuing a wrongful-death lawsuit against him. The family has also urged South Carolina lawmakers to criminalize coercive control through legislation informally known as “Mica’s Law.” Meanwhile, they have continued Mica’s Christian relief charity, WayMakers, through memorial fundraisers, a benefit concert and a marathon held in her honor.

Michael Francis Has a Close Relationship With Music Just Like His Daughter

Michael Francis, also known as Michael Curtis, is a US Air Force veteran who has since built a career as a music producer and content creator. He runs his own YouTube channel, where he shares music and other creative content and is also associated with zZounds, an online retailer specializing in musical instruments, equipment and software. Following Mica’s death, Michael became one of the most vocal members of her family in seeking justice for her and has continued to speak publicly about the case, frequently using #JusticeForMica while sharing memories of his daughter. His faith remains an important part of his life and is reflected in much of his music. Outside his creative work, Michael enjoys spending time outdoors, particularly on trails and biking near his current residence in Houston, Texas.

Mica Miller’s Siblings are Actively Involved in the Work of a Non-Profit Organization Today

Destinee Barrientos and her husband, Nicholas, have remained publicly involved in the campaign surrounding Mica’s case and have participated in the family’s efforts to keep her memory and story alive. Destinee experienced two strokes in 2023 and was diagnosed with Moyamoya disease, a rare progressive condition, in December 2025. In June 2026, her family organized a fundraiser to help support her treatment. Abigail Francis runs Celeste’s Celestial Creations, a small business offering beauty and related products, and continues to live in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with her husband, Thomas Bush.

Anna Francis has worked with Star Performers Entertainment since 2018 and is content with her creative role. Nate Francis and his wife, Victoria, also live in Myrtle Beach with their two children, while Sierra Brown and her husband, Matt, appear to remain in the area with their son. Together, the siblings have continued to channel their efforts into honoring Mica through WayMakers, the Christian relief nonprofit established in her name. They have supported community initiatives and other programs that reflect the causes and values they associate with her. She will always be in her memory, and they are still waiting for justice.

Read More: John Paul Miller: Where is the Pastor Now?