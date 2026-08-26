Mica Miller: How Did She Die? Was She Killed?

Netflix’s ‘Death of the Pastor’s Wife’ is a three-part true crime documentary series that chronicles the complicated circumstances surrounding the death of Mica Miller, a core member of the Solid Rock Church, in April 2024. The docuseries also explores her early life and marriage to the pastor, drawing on exclusive, insightful interviews with her family members and friends. As the detectives began to uncover the layers of her personal life, they discovered dark marital secrets.

Mica Miller Called 911 and Told the Police She Was Going to Take Her Own Life

Born on March 7, 1994, in Wichita, Kansas, Mica Acacia Francis was the beloved daughter of Michael Francis and Angelita Ramirez. She was raised in a loving household, alongside five siblings — four sisters, Destinee, Abigail, Anna, and Sierra, and a brother named Nate Francis. Later, after her mother remarried, the family relocated to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she became an integral part of Solid Rock Church as a teenager. Besides serving as the worship leader, Mica reportedly worked as a nanny for the five children of the church’s pastor, John-Paul Miller, and his wife, Alison.

Soon, Mica got romantically involved with a fellow church member, Jeremy. The 2010 Miss Socastee High School tied the knot with him on September 29, 2012, at Solid Rock Church, with John-Paul Miller, also known as JP, officiating the wedding. After her marriage, she became JP’s assistant. About three years later, she and the pastor got involved in an extramarital affair, leading to both of them divorcing their respective spouses. In November 2017, Mica and JP made their relationship official by getting married. Apart from being dedicated to the church, she also took out time for her hobbies, like running, hiking, waterfall rappelling, and spending time at the beach. Unfortunately, her life took a dark turn, and in 2024, fate shattered all her dreams.

On April 27, 2024, at around 12:30 pm, 30-year-old Mica purchased a firearm and ammunition from Dick’s Pawn Shop in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. A couple of hours later, she called 911 and asked the dispatcher if she could track her mobile phone’s location. While parked at the Lumber River State Park in Robeson County, North Carolina, Mica claimed that she was going to kill herself. Around 4:23 pm, the police received a call from a man who informed them about human remains in the water. The remains were identified as Mica’s, and the medical examiner concluded that she had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, ruling her death a suicide. The detectives found two spent casings and a live round on the bank of the river, with her remains discovered about 100 feet away from the bank.

Mica Miller’s Death Was Ruled as a Suicide, With No Sign of Foul Play

Although the investigators found no sign of foul play involved with Mica Miller’s death, her family and friends believed that there was more to the tragedy. Her loved ones suspected that her husband, John-Paul Miller, was directly or indirectly involved in her untimely demise. As the police found no evidence against the pastor, they dug deeper into the couple’s personal lives by reconstructing Mica’s movements through witness statements and surveillance footage. It is alleged that JP made her do a breast augmentation surgery after their engagement, after which she allegedly began having manic episodes. As per the documentary, JP had her admitted to a mental institution multiple times as she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and other mental health problems.

Over time, the relationship between Mica and JP deteriorated, mostly due to JP’s alleged adultery with another church member, Suzie Skinner. According to the show, in one instance in November 2022, Mica also went to stay at her sister Sierra’s house to get away from her husband, who allegedly followed her and threatened to cause her harm. By late 2023, the couple had separated, and Mica began working at a restaurant, leading an independent life. In the following months, she also reportedly filed multiple police reports against JP, claiming that she was being followed and harassed by him every other day. One of her sisters claimed that Mica had told her, “If I end up with a bullet in my head, it was not by me, it was JP.”

Mica’s Husband is Yet to Stand Trial For the Alleged Abuse and Harassment

Finally, on April 25, 2024, John-Paul Miller was served with the divorce papers. At the time, Mica had been living with Dianna Niosi, a former member of Solid Rock Church. After Mica’s tragic demise, the authorities confirmed that JP was not in North Carolina at the time of her death, making it unlikely for him to be directly involved in the crime. However, months later, in December 2025, he was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts — cyberstalking his wife and making false statements to federal investigators. As per the federal prosecutors, the pastor harassed her by posting an unclothed photograph of her online without her consent, stalked her, placed tracking devices on her vehicle, and damaged her tires.

According to the indictment, he also allegedly hired a private investigator to keep track of Mica’s movements. Although he later admitted to hiring a private investigator and installing tracking devices on her car, he claimed that his intention was to keep her safe. Denying abusing Mica, JP pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in January 2026 and was released on bond. Since then, his case has been delayed multiple times, with his trial scheduled for October 2026. He currently faces a five-year imprisonment sentence for the cyberstalking charge and a two-year imprisonment sentence for making false statements. Moreover, he could be fined up to $250,000 for the charges. It is imperative to note that he is presumed innocent until he is proven otherwise in court.

Read More: John Paul Miller: Where is the Pastor Now?