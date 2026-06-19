Where is Micaela Costanzo’s Family Now?

Celia Costanzo had always been proud of her 16-year-old daughter, Micaela Rae Costanzo, affectionately known as Mickie. However, the mother became increasingly concerned on March 3, 2011, when her daughter didn’t return home, and she was unable to contact the teenager. The family’s life was completely shattered when Micaela’s remains were discovered two days later, five miles away from their home in West Wendover, Nevada. NBC’s ‘Dateline: Under the Desert Sky’ focuses on the impact of the ordeal on Micaela’s loved ones and their shock when they discovered that her longtime friend, Kody Cree Patten, and his fiancée, Toni Fratto, were the killers. The episode also features interviews with the 16-year-old’s mother and sister, who continue to keep her memories alive in their hearts.

Celia and Theodore Costanzo Jr. Adressed the Court During Kody’s Sentencing Hearing

Micaela Rae Costanzo, lovingly known as Mickie, arrived as a blessing in the lives of Celia Costanzo and Theodore “Teddy” Costanzo Jr. on May 3, 1994. The loving parents always ensured to shower her with affection and attention. They loved seeing the strong bond among Micaela and her sisters, Delicia “DJ” Costanzo, Jennifer Costanzo Graham, Amy Lynn Costanzo, Kristina Lininger, and Kim Anne Costanzo. Sadly, tragedy struck the family on March 3, 2011, when Micaela suddenly disappeared, and two days later, she was found brutally killed in West Wendover, Nevada. Her killers, Kody Cree Patten, and his fiancée, Toni Fratto, were finally arrested on March 7, 2011, and May 4, 2011.

During Kody’s sentencing hearing in August 2012, Celia stated, “This man should never see the light of day or be given the chance to see the light of day ever again.” When Theodore finally took the stand, he referred to Kody and asked, “You had no right, kid. You had no right to do that. I got a question for you though: Why don’t you tell me why. Why’d you harm her?” Eventually, the emotional father expressed, “I want him to walk into that penitentiary, and when he leaves it, he’ll be in a box.” Before the grave loss altered her life, Celia was working at a local casino in West Wendover.

Celia eventually continued working at the casino but has now likely retired from her position. As of writing, she enjoys spending meaningful time with her children and grandchildren, who keep her heart full of happiness. From time to time, she and her family enjoy taking trips around Nevada and participating in adventurous water activities. She often takes a break from her busy life by spending time in nature, admiring its beauty. Despite trying to heal her heart, Celia continues to miss her beloved daughter, who was taken away from her far too soon. On the other hand, Theodore has seemingly decided to lead a quiet life away from the spotlight.

Kristina Lininger and Delicia Costanzo Are Thriving in Their Professional and Personal Lives

After the loss of her youngest sister, Kristina Lininger dedicated herself to sharing Micaela’s story. The elder sister attended several interviews with her mother, during which the elder sister reportedly insisted that she believed Toni harbored animosity toward the 16-year-old. Reports state that Kristina claimed that Kody would never have hurt her sister if it weren’t for his fiancée. Despite the profound loss, Kristina still managed to forge her own career path. After gaining hands-on experience in different roles, she joined The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in March 2024 as a Senior Product Manager.

Kristina continues to excel in the position while maintaining a fulfilling personal life. Beyond her job, her life now revolves completely around her three children. In her free time, she loves visiting the beach with them. Delicia Costanzo, also known as DJ, had always been the one to maintain the closest bond with Micaela. When she first learned that the 16-year-old had passed away, it left DJ devastated. During the sentencing hearing, she bravely delivered a victim impact statement, where she stated, “I can’t find joy anymore. I think it’s so sad. It makes me wonder when anything will be OK anymore.” At the time of the tragedy, DJ was studying in college.

To honor the promises DJ made to her sister, she completed her degree before pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) at Eagle Gate College. After graduating in 2021, she began her professional journey as a Registered Nurse at the University of Utah Health. In her personal life, DJ has found love in her partner. Together, they have welcomed their two daughters and a son into the world. She loves celebrating the holidays with her family. Furthermore, DJ frequently takes Theodore and her children out to restaurants, helping them spend quality time together.

Jennifer, Amy, and Kim Continue to Cherish Micaela’s Memories Privately

Unlike Kristina and DJ, their other sisters, Jennifer Costanzo Graham, Amy Lynn Costanzo, and Kim Anne Costanzo, hadn’t stepped forward into the spotlight to express their grief for Micaela’s death. However, they continue to carry on her legacy by reminiscing about the good times they spent with their youngest sister. Jennifer Costanzo Graham currently leads a fairly private life but is a notably patriotic individual. She seeks respite in nature and enjoys activities like snowboarding. A significant part of her life is dedicated to her pup, who often accompanies her on outdoor adventures. Besides that, Jennifer maintains a strong relationship with her sisters.

Amy earned an Associate Degree in Nursing at Fortis Colleges and Institutes in 2013. The degree enabled her to start her professional journey as a Registered Nurse (RN) at West Florida Hospital in May 2014, where she worked until September 2019. Following that, she stepped into the same position at Select Medical before leaving the organization in August 2021. Eventually, Amy became an RN at Fresenius Dialysis Center and served there until March 2023. Ultimately, she became an Operating Room Nurse at Baptist Hospital – Baptist Health Care in Florida. Residing in Pensacola, Florida, Amy has reached a major milestone as she got engaged to her soulmate, Ike Walton.

Besides that, Amy never misses a chance to express her love for her beloved sons, Ayden and Aubrey, and her grandkids. During quiet afternoons, she enjoys cuddling with her pup on the couch. Like her sisters, Kim fiercely loves her family and stands up for them. As an animal lover, she often helps find homes for her furry friends. In September 2024, when an army veteran’s kitten, Rocky, lost his home when the veteran was moved into a nursing home, she did her best to find a home for the cat. Apart from that, Kim prefers to keep further information about her professional and personal life private.

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