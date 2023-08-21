Micah Holsonbake Murder: Where is Matthew Queen Now?

When Micah Holsonbake went missing in early 2018, people close to him hoped to find him alive but hardly anybody thought that he had met as gruesome of a fate as was found later in the coming months when one of his arms was found in a park. In the episode titled ‘The Bakersfield 3’ of the podcast ‘True Crime Garage,’ we are introduced to the intricate details of Micah’s murder case, including the investigation that followed his confirmed death. If you are intrigued to know more about it, including the identity and current whereabouts of the perpetrator, let’s explore the same together in detail, shall we?

How Did Micah Holsonbake Die?

Cheryl Holsonbake and her husband, Lance Holsonbake, gave birth to Micah Holsonbake in the early 1980s in Arkansas. He grew up with a brother named Luke and the family moved to California when he was in the third grade. From the get-go, he was a very intelligent kid and used to give statistics on anything, giving him the nickname “Stats.” Growing up, his love for football and the debate and forensics teams increased rapidly. After graduating from Harding University, Micah decided to join the Navy but only for a while as he got discharged in the spring of 2003 due to issues with growths in his throat. Returning home to Bakersfield changed Micah as he trained hard and managed to acquire his licenses to be a financial advisor and a broker.

In the mid-2010s, Micah seemed drastically changed, as per his father, Lance Holsonbake. The change in him could possibly be due to the increased dosage of pain medication he was prescribed following a number of throat surgeries. As a matter of fact, in 2015, he overdosed on Fentanyl-laced OxyContin and barely survived. Following that incident, he not only lost his banking job but his relationship with his family also showed signs of deterioration. In order to make ends meet, Micah collaborated with a couple of friends — Baylee Despot and James Kulstad — and started building guns in a garage, which were sold illegally later. The trio were later called the “Bakersfield 3.”

With Baylee getting into trouble with the police, it was only a matter of time before the rest of the members of the group would also be questioned by the authorities. However, in March 2018, Micah vanished out of nowhere. No sign of him was found for several months until in August of the same year, a severed arm was found in a bag in a lake at Hart Park. Soon after that, his skull and other bones were found at Lake Ming. Blunt-force trauma to the skull was alleged to be the cause of Micah Holsonbake’s demise.

Who Killed Micah Holsonbake?

When the authorities discovered Micah Holsonbake’s scattered remains, they wasted no time in launching an investigation to get to the bottom of the truth regarding his gruesome murder. With all three members of the Bakersfield 3 missing or killed in the span of just a couple of months, the mothers of the group joined forces to help the authorities search for answers to the crimes that took away their respective children. They not only started a website but also became local advocates. As the investigation progressed, the police were certain that one of the Bakersfield 3 had something to do with the murder of Micah.

Baylee Despot was missing at the time of the investigation and the police saw her husband, Matthew Queen, as a prime suspect, mainly because he was a common link between Micah and Baylee. While the latter was living with him, it was possible that Micah and the group had been assembling guns for him. According to Queen, Micah pointed a gun toward him in his own home when he insinuated that he had raped a woman, making him furious and violent. Right when Baylee entered the room, as per Queen’s claims, Micah turned the gun to her.

Making the most of this distraction, Queen tackled Micah to the ground and managed to subdue him. Next, he got a zip-tie around one of his wrists and asked Baylee to look for the gun. When she could not locate the gun, she dropped a 40-lb weight on Micah’s head, according to Queen. He said that she came up with the plan to dismember Micah’s body and dump it into the ocean. Before doing that, they moved Micah’s body to the garage of one of Queen’s best friends at the time, Matthew Vandecasteele, where they dismembered the body and later, scattered the parts in different locations. Several years after Micah’s death, the police charged Matthew Queen in April 2022 and arrested him for murdering and torturing Micah and disposing of his body.

Where is Matthew Queen Now?

Soon after getting arrested, Matthew Queen stood in the trial for the murder of Micah Holsonbake. On May 5, 2022, Queen was acquitted of first-degree murder as the jury found him not guilty of the torture and kidnapping of Micah. However, he was convicted of several firearm-related offenses and was found guilty of the lesser charge of second-degree murder in Micah’s murder case. A month later, on June 7, 2022, Queen was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, plus 56 years, for the same. In February 2023, he and his attorney attempted to reverse the culprit’s murder conviction. Currently, he is serving his sentence in the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility while waiting for parole, which he would possibly be eligible for in July 2044.

