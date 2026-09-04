Michael Greco and Jonathan Segal Murders: Where are Simon and Victor Dedaj Now?

Michael Greco and Jonathan Segal worked together at Scores, an upscale strip club on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in New York. In June 1996, they were both on shift when the police were called to the scene. Both men had been shot many times, and Jonathan had also been stabbed multiple times. What followed was the pursuit of the perpetrators, which continued for a long while before they were eventually brought to justice. A&E’s ‘Sex, Money, Murder,’ particularly the episode ‘Mob Ties and Silent Lies,’ provides the whole timeline of the case in detail.

Michael Greco and Jonathan Segal Were Shot in the Bar That They Worked In

22-year-old Jonathan Senegal was working as a waiter at Scores, a popular strip club in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. It was a decent job for him. Jonathan had also aspired to become an actor, and the job helped him support himself while he tried to gain a foothold in the industry. 26-year-old Michael Greco was a Bronx resident and was working at the same club as a bouncer. In the early morning hours of June 21, 1996, police responded to reports of shots being fired at the club. When they arrived at the scene, they found that both Jonathan and Michael had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Jonathan had passed away by then, as he had also been stabbed multiple times in the chest. Michael was taken to the hospital, where he remained for two days. He had sustained a head injury and eventually passed away at the hospital.

Michael Greco and Jonathan Segal’s Perpetrators Were Caught Months After the Crime

There is not much information available about the police work that went into tracking the perpetrators. They were identified as brothers Simon and Victor Dedaj. Both of them had Albanian roots and were suspected of being involved with a large organized crime ring. According to the prosecution, Simon and Victor were partying at Scores well into the morning of July 21, 1996. Detectives theorized that they had been asked to leave after they allegedly misbehaved with a dancer. In the middle of the confrontation between the staff and the customers, the prosecution alleged that Jonathan had been stabbed by Victor.

In the episode, the detectives added that Simon took out his pistol and first shot Michael, followed by Jonathan. According to reports, Simon and Victor fled to Toronto and then made their way to Detroit, Michigan. Victor was arrested eight months after the incident, while Simon was arrested about a year and a half later. They were both charged with the killing and awaited their trial.

Simon Dedaj is in a New York Prison Today and Victor Dedaj Might Have Been Released

In February 1999, Simon and Victor Dedaj were taken to trial, but it ended with a hung jury. The brothers were brought to a second trial in May 1999. Victor reportedly told the jury that he was the one who had fired the shots, but it did not shift the blame from Simon. Victor was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. He was sentenced to concurrent terms of 12½ to 25 years and 3½ to 7 years for the two charges. Simon was also found guilty and received 50 years to life in prison on two counts of second-degree murder. Simon is incarcerated at Shawangunk Correctional Facility in Wallkill, New York. He is expected to be eligible for parole in 2048, but his family has claimed that he is being wrongly held and has proclaimed his innocence. Victor’s current incarceration details are not available, so it is likely that he has been released by now.

Read More: Heather Mares Murder: Where is Stephen Martinez Now?