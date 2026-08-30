Michael Johnson Murder: Where is Pablo Johnson Now?

In early 2024, when a US Navy veteran named Michael Johnson was found dead in his San Diego, California, home, the entire community was left shell-shocked. As the detectives dug deeper, the swift investigation uncovered a long-running feud within the family that turned deadly. All the intricate details of the case and the investigation that ensued are covered in Investigation Discovery’s ‘A Deadly Deal,’ which also features exclusive and in-depth interviews with Michael’s family members and friends and the officials who helped solve the mysterious case.

Michael Johnson Was Found Bleeding By a Neighbor

Born on April 27, 1962, Michael Farley Johnson was a US Navy veteran who lived with his family in the 12000 block of Caminito Campana on Rancho Bernardo Road in San Diego, California. January 28, 2024, started out like just another day in the neighborhood, but in the evening, a neighbor walking her dog near Michael’s house noticed him covered in blood on the patio of his home and called 911. When the authorities arrived at the crime scene at around 6 pm, they found the 61-year-old man in one of the bedrooms. The officers tried life-saving measures until the paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead on scene at 6:54 pm as he succumbed to his injuries. The autopsy revealed that he died of multiple stab wounds to his upper body. As per investigative reports, he had sustained more than 100 stab wounds and cuts to his head, face, and neck.

Michael Johnson’s Killer Was Someone Related to Him

After the police arrived at Michael Johnson’s residence in San Diego, California, they were also met with his stepson, Pablo Johnson, who lived with him. Since he was considered a person of interest, he was taken into custody and booked into San Diego County Jail, as he faced murder charges. During the investigation, the detectives believed that the stabbing was a “tragic case of family violence,” with the suspect attacking Michael during a heated argument.

As they dug deeper into Michael’s relationship with Pablo, the investigators learned that the two had regular arguments regarding Pablo’s unwillingness to complete house chores, despite Michael’s reminders and insistence. They also came across a series of contentious and hostile text messages between Michael and Pablo that ultimately led to a physical altercation on the day before the killing. On the fateful day, the stepson reportedly attacked the 61-year-old man with a knife, which ended up breaking into multiple pieces.

Pablo Johnson is Currently Incarcerated at a California Prison

Around November 2025, Pablo Johnson stood trial for the killing of his stepfather, Michael Johnson. During the trial, the defense claimed that the tragedy was a result of a mutual fight, allegedly started by Michael. They told the jury that the deceased was not only abusive to the defendant but had also physically assaulted him on multiple occasions. The defense argued that when Michael allegedly charged at Pablo in their house’s kitchen area, the defendant grabbed the knife and stabbed him in self-defense during the melee.

On the other hand, the prosecution highlighted the fact that Michael had dozens of stab wounds and other injuries across his body, while Pablo hardly endured any wounds on his body. Ultimately, on November 4, 2025, the jury deliberated and found Pablo Johnson guilty of killing Michael Johnson at their home in Caminito Campana in January 2024. A few months later, on February 26, 2026, he was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison for his gruesome crimes. As of today, the 27-year-old killer is serving his sentence at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, California, with his parole eligibility scheduled for March 2041.

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