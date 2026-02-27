Michael Scott: Where is the Falsely Accused Yogurt Shop Killer Now?

In the early days of the investigation into the 1991 Yogurt Shop killings, police identified four alleged suspects, including 15-year-old Michael Scott. He was initially released due to a lack of evidence, but when the case was reopened in 1999, he was arrested once again on suspicion. What followed was a prolonged legal ordeal, during which Scott lived under the lasting shadow of the accusations. CBS’ ‘48 Hours: The Yogurt Shop Murders’ explores in detail the evidence that ultimately led to the exoneration of Scott and the three other suspects, and how that outcome came to pass.

Michael Scott Claimed the Confession Was False and a Result of Coercion

In December 1991, when Maurice Pierce was arrested and questioned in connection with the murders of four teenage girls in Austin, Texas, his alleged confession led authorities to Robert Springsteen, Forrest Welborn, and Michael Scott. However, since no physical evidence tied them to the crime, they were eventually released. Years later, when the investigation was reopened, it was this earlier arrest that brought Scott back into focus. On September 9, 1999, he was allegedly interrogated for over 18 hours and ultimately gave a confession. He allegedly confessed that the four had intended to rob the yogurt shop, but the situation turned fatal.

Scott reportedly alleged that Springsteen was responsible, while the latter also reportedly confessed but shifted the blame onto his friend. Scott allegedly admitted to holding a gun to one of the girls’ heads and stated that the murder weapon had been disposed of that same night. However, he later argued that his confession had been allegedly coerced. On September 14, 1999, Scott provided a written confession to the police, and by December 1999, he was indicted on capital murder charges. His trial began in 2002, and in September of that year, he was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

Michael Scott Has Been Exonerated of All Charges Today

In May 2006, Robert Springsteen’s conviction was overturned on the basis of the Confrontation Clause. Michael Scott’s legal team soon filed an appeal as well, and in June 2007, his conviction was also overturned on similar grounds, as he had not been given the opportunity to confront his accuser. Prosecutors stated that they intended to retry both men, and they remained in protective custody in the meantime. However, new DNA evidence later emerged, revealing an unidentified male DNA profile that did not match either of them. Based on this, Scott’s defense team argued for his release, and in June 2009, he was granted bond.

While preparations for a new trial were underway, the charges against Scott were ultimately dismissed in October 2009 due to the DNA evidence. It was only years later, in February 2026, that Michael Scott was formally exonerated and declared innocent in the eyes of the law, along with the three others who had been falsely accused in the case. Scott was not present at the proceedings and appears to be maintaining a low profile. He is believed to still be living in North Texas. Now in his 50s, he seems to prefer staying away from the spotlight.

